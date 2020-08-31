Kaycee Madu is Looking Forward to Nigeria Becoming a Place where Hard Work & Merit are Rewarded

Nigerians have since poured out their goodwill messages and expressed their support for Canada’s new Minister of Justice and Solicitor General for the province of Alberta, Nigerian-born lawyer Kaycee (Kelechi) Madu, and it has not gone unnoticed.

In a recent interview with BBC World Service and a series of tweets, Kaycee expressed his love and gratitude to Nigerians, as he looks forward to the day when Nigeria and Africa become places where hard work and merit are rewarded.

A day when citizens of Nigeria can achieve their God-given potential, regardless of the part of the country where they come from or who their parents are.

A day we all certainly do look forward to.

This was Kaycee’s response to BBC World Service concerning where he would be if he was still in Nigeria:

I’ve always said my story could only have been possible in my province of Alberta… I love my home country, Nigeria, but there is no question that I look forward to a day when my fellow countrymen and women in that country can achieve their God-given potential, regardless of the part of the country they come from and regardless of who their parents are.

Listen to the full interview on BBC world service below:

Thank you for all the support and prayers coming from Nigeria and Nigerians in the Diaspora. I look forward to the day when Nigeria and Africa become places where hard work and merit are rewarded. Chukwu Gozie! 🇳🇬 🇨🇦 #ableg #cdnpoli — Kaycee Madu (@KayceeMaduYEG) August 30, 2020

I spoke to @BBCWorldService about my appointment as Justice Minister for @YourAlberta. "My story could only have been possible in my province of Alberta." #ableg #cdnpoli https://t.co/mTYRENIVUU — Kaycee Madu (@KayceeMaduYEG) August 28, 2020

Here’s how proud Nigerians have reacted to the interview online

Seeing you on BBC made me more proud,I told my Asians,Europeans & Americans friends he is from Biafra land(Igbo) that we are blessed in everything,More blessings — alex obum chukwu (@alex_obum) August 28, 2020

Congratulations Kaycee. A wise mentor once told me. Words are just that, actions speak volumes. I look forward to seeing your actions. All the best. — Jason Ashmore (@Mister_Ashmore) August 28, 2020

Yes bro, we look forward to that day when hard work and merit not tribe prevails in Nigeria — Austin (@Icetripp1) August 30, 2020

You're welcome, Sir.

We're proud of you.

If only our own nation can operate in similar manner where talents are rewarded and not on 'whom-you-know' basis or how much you have.

Unfortunately we can't progress beyond that cause the poor masses see it as an accomplishment. — Emperor (@DeLordEmperor) August 30, 2020

Photo Credit: KayceeMaduYEG