Connect with us

News

Kaycee Madu is Looking Forward to Nigeria Becoming a Place where Hard Work & Merit are Rewarded

News

“A Selfless Hero“ — Tributes Pour In for Captain Chike Ernest, Pilot of the Helicopter that Crashed in Opebi

News

Sanwo-Olu says Tertiary Institutions in Lagos will Re-open from September 14

News

Akinwumi Adesina Re-elected as President of the African Development Bank

News

Kelechi Kaycee Madu is the first Black Justice Minister & Solicitor General in Alberta, Canada | Here's Everything We Know About Him

News

Some Good News: Health Commissioner Akin Abayomi says Lagos is Past the Worst of the Coronavirus Pandemic

News

6 Suspected Killers of Uwa Have Been Arrested

News

$200 Billion - That's How Much Jeff Bezos is now Worth

BN TV News

Melania & Tiffany Trump Came Through for Donald Trump at the 2020 Republican National Convention

News

People Are Divided Over a Supreme Court Decision that Voids the Igbo Native Law that Disinherits Female Children

News

Kaycee Madu is Looking Forward to Nigeria Becoming a Place where Hard Work & Merit are Rewarded

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigerians have since poured out their goodwill messages and expressed their support for Canada’s new Minister of Justice and Solicitor General for the province of Alberta, Nigerian-born lawyer Kaycee (Kelechi) Madu, and it has not gone unnoticed.

In a recent interview with BBC World Service and a series of tweets, Kaycee expressed his love and gratitude to Nigerians, as he looks forward to the day when Nigeria and Africa become places where hard work and merit are rewarded.

A day when citizens of Nigeria can achieve their God-given potential, regardless of the part of the country where they come from or who their parents are.

A day we all certainly do look forward to.

This was Kaycee’s response to BBC World Service concerning where he would be if he was still in Nigeria:

I’ve always said my story could only have been possible in my province of Alberta… I love my home country, Nigeria, but there is no question that I look forward to a day when my fellow countrymen and women in that country can achieve their God-given potential, regardless of the part of the country they come from and regardless of who their parents are.

Listen to the full interview on BBC world service below:

Here’s how proud Nigerians have reacted to the interview online

Photo Credit: KayceeMaduYEG

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Chinenye Opeodu: Learn to Enjoy Every Day of Your Life

Kingsley Umeh: The Smart Ways to Get Your Desired Job in Nigeria

Mike Hunder: Set Smarter Business Goals Using the 80/20 Rule

Chioma Ehiaguina: Workplace Hazards & Holding Employers Accountable

Omolola Olorunnisola: Secure your Child’s Future Using a Child Trust Fund

Advertisement
css.php