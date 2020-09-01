Lagos State Commissioner for Health Akin Abayomi has tested Negative for COVID-19

Connect with us

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi has now tested recovered for coronavirus, after 9 days of isolation and treatment.

This was made known in a statement via his official Twitter page.

He wrote:

With a deep sense of appreciation to God Almighty, I share with you the good news of my testing negative to #COVID19 infection after 9 days of isolation and treatment. I am indeed grateful to #COVID19Lagos Incident Commander and Governor of Lagos @jidesanwoolu and the entire members of the Executive Council of Lagos for the overwhelming support and outpouring of love throughout the period of my isolation and treatment.

I am most grateful to my colleagues in Nigeria and in the Diaspora for the inspiring messages and fervent prayers. To the amazing people of Lagos, I wish to express my sincere appreciation for the prayers and show of love.

Encouraging messages from well-wishers sped up my recovery process and made my #COVID19 experience less challenging. I am also grateful to GOD for the tremendous progress we are making in the fight against the spread of #COVID19 in Lagos am glad the numbers of infections are declining by the day.

I, therefore, urge us all to keep observing necessary #COVID19 regulations in public spaces and remain vigilant at home. I wish to assure you all that I am back, better and bouncing. Together we shall win the fight against #COVID19 by doing the right!

Lets #TakeResponsibility #ForGreaterLagos!

