CIG Motors’ Executive Jubril Arogundade Named Among Africa’s Top 40 Under 40

Jubril Arogundade, Executive Director of CIG Motors, has been recognized as one of Africa’s top 40 under 40 leaders at the prestigious Forty Under 40 Africa Awards in Cairo, Egypt on the 22nd of February 2025. Jubril received the Transport/Automobile award, celebrating his exceptional contributions to the automotive industry and his commitment to shaping the future of mobility in Africa.

Jubril’s journey is a testament to the power of diverse experiences and entrepreneurial vision. From his early ventures in technology and entertainment to his leadership at CIG Motors, he has consistently demonstrated a unique ability to identify opportunities and drive innovation.

His strategic marketing approach has been instrumental in positioning GAC Motors as a leading brand in Nigeria and beyond, capturing the hearts and minds of consumers with culturally relevant campaigns and a focus on affordable luxury.

Beyond marketing prowess, Jubril is a champion for sustainable transportation. He is spearheading CIG Motors’ push towards electric vehicles, with plans to release 5,000 EVs/ICE in 2025 for LAGRIDE, demonstrating CIG’s commitment to a cleaner, greener future for African cities.

His vision extends beyond just selling cars; he aims to create a holistic mobility ecosystem that benefits both consumers and the environment.

“I am incredibly honored to receive this prestigious award,” said Jubril. “It is a recognition of the hard work and dedication of the entire CIG Motors team and a testament to our commitment to driving innovation in the African automotive industry. We believe in the potential of Africa, and we are committed to playing a leading role in shaping the future of mobility on the continent, with a focus on sustainability and accessibility.”

Jubril’s leadership at CIG Motors embodies the spirit of the Forty Under 40 Africa Awards, which celebrates young Africans who are making significant contributions to their respective fields. His vision, passion, and commitment to innovation make him a true leader in the automotive industry and a role model for aspiring entrepreneurs across Africa.

About CIG Motors:

CIG Motors is a leading automotive conglomerate in Nigeria and West Africa, committed to providing high-quality, affordable vehicles to African consumers. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, CIG Motors is shaping the future of mobility in Africa.

