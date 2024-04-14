49 and Fabulous! GAC Motors celebrates Obi Cubana in Grand Style

In what was described as a ‘Night of Icons, Obi Cubana Edition’ yesterday, GAC Motors, One of Nigeria’s leading vehicle companies hosted legendary businessman and chairman of Cubana Group, Obinna Iyiegbu, his wife and his friends, to an all-exclusive and emotional birthday celebration event.

The party which was held at the GAC Motors G-Style Showroom on plot 7, Ligali Ayorinde Street in Victoria Island had in attendance many Nigerian celebrities, industry experts, and friends of the hospitality and entertainment businessman and owners of the Cubana brand.

The event was also to celebrate the ongoing partnership between Obi Cubana and GAC Motors.

Speaking on the partnership, the General Manager of GAC Motors, Jubril Arogundade said Obi Cubana has brought tremendous goodwill to the GAC Motors brand with the deployment of over 250 units of its vehicles for the Enviable Transport services in key cities in Nigeria including Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Arogundade said;

“We are proud of our partnership with Dr. Obinna Iyiegbu and his commitment has brought us valuable progress and so on this day we have decided to celebrate this great icon and to specially recognize him for this beneficial partnership. Obi Cubana is among the very top Nigerians that have recognized and accepted GAC Motors brand for our quality and in his first set of purchases for our vehicles, he paid cash, one hundred percent, and took delivery of 150 units GAC motor Gs3 and 100 units of WULING EV Vehicles, over the same period, therefore we celebrate him.”

On his part, Obi Cubana stated that GAC Motors has the best vehicle for Nigerian roads, describing how he started the engagement with the company, he said,

“We were looking for suitable vehicles for our logistics and transport business and so I was introduced to GAC Motors so we decided to drive the vehicles up to a very long distance. What I found was amazing, the vehicles are resilient, rugged, and suitable for the Nigerian road. So we placed our orders and paid in full. Anywhere you see GAC Motors in Abuja, we brought it, and Enviable Transport, one of our subsidiary partners has continued to deploy more GAC Cars as we go to other cities across Nigeria.”

Speaking on the event, Chukwuemeka Ituma, Managing Director/CEO of Enviable Transport, said it was a historic moment as GAC Motors found it worthy to celebrate the birthday of a Legend in such a unique way.

He further stated that Enviable Transport is committed to providing bespoke hailing services among several other top-notch logistics offerings, with a fleet of brand-new cars from GAC Motors which are well-suitable for corporate trips as well as leisure rides. It comes with adequate security plus an easy booking system and fast pick-up and drop-off for both residents and visitors alike.

The high point of the evening was the presentation of an ALL-new GS8 GAC Vehicle, a surprise birthday gift to the celebrant.

Arogundade noted that the car gift was GAC Motor’s way of honouring and appreciating Obi Cubana for a long-standing partnership. On his part, Obi Cubana thanked the GAC Motors group for the magnanimity of gifting him with a brand new vehicle, while assuring them that all will be done to sustain the partnership.

