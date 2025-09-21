Why Lagride’s 100 New Electric Vehicles Are Some of the Most Beautiful Things You Will See on Lagos Streets This Week

On Friday at Alausa, Lagos, Lagride hosted a focused media day that offered the first close look at its newest fleet expansion. Cameras clicked, engines stayed quiet, and one by one the vehicles rolled into place as Ifeanyi Abraham, PR and Communications Leader, outlined the bigger story behind electric mobility in Lagos.

Executive Director Adeniyi Saliu connected the dots between cleaner transport, reliability and jobs, while senior leaders and partners, including Gen. Chukwuemeka Udaya (RTD), Senior Special Adviser to the Chairman on Government Relations and Business Development, and DIG Adeleke Adeyinka (RTD), Head of Compliance and Enforcement, underscored the institutional backbone behind the programme. It was not just an unveiling. It was a declaration that Lagos intends to lead with discipline, transparency and service.

At the heart of Lagride’s journey is the vision of Chief Diana Chen, Chairman of CIG Motors and Lagride, whose belief in building a mobility system that delivers dignity for drivers, sustainability for the environment and excellence for Lagos has shaped the company’s direction. Her vision is evident in every fleet expansion, every training academy and every new standard set for the industry.

Beauty, in a city like Lagos, is not just a look. It is rhythm, reliability, relief. It is the quiet hum of movement that works the first time and every time. This week, beauty looks like 100 new electric vehicles joining Lagride’s fleet, gliding through Alausa and beyond with the kind of assurance that says Lagos is writing a new chapter, and it is electric.

Beauty you can feel: cleaner air, calmer rides, smarter movement

There is elegance in a city that breathes easier. Electric vehicles emit no tailpipe fumes, and that matters in a megacity where every marginal gain in air quality improves daily life. Inside the cabin, EVs are naturally quieter. Less engine vibration. Less background growl. More headspace to think, to work, to arrive without fatigue. It is a small luxury multiplied across thousands of trips, and it changes how a city feels.

Beauty you can measure: 333 kilometres of real urban range and a 30-minute rapid charge

These are not showpieces. Lagride’s new EVs are built for Lagos days, long ones. Each can comfortably cover over 333 kilometres on a single charge, enough for a full schedule of city trips. When it is time to recharge, rapid charging gets them back to operating readiness in as little as 30 minutes. That is the difference between a vehicle in a queue and a vehicle back on the road serving people. With multiple charging stations across Lagos, routing is planned, downtime is minimised, and service stays predictable.

Beauty that lasts: the maintenance culture that sets Lagride apart

Anyone can buy vehicles. The rare art is keeping them roadworthy, clean, efficient and safe month after month. Lagride’s quiet superpower is its maintenance culture, with scheduled preventive servicing, data-guided diagnostics, quality parts, trained technicians and continuous driver education. It is unglamorous work that creates glamorous results, higher uptime, fewer breakdowns, consistent rider experience and vehicles that hold their value. In Lagos, where trust is earned on the road, this discipline is what will distinguish Lagride from everyone else.

Beauty with purpose: jobs, dignity and a pathway to ownership

The romance of a new fleet means little if people are not better off because of it. Lagride’s model is intentionally pro-people. Drive to Own and Drive to Earn give drivers a clear path to equity while they earn. Leasing options with partner banks lower the initial barrier to participation. As weekly expansion continues, the ecosystem creates thousands of jobs across training, operations, charging, cleaning and maintenance. These are dignified livelihoods wrapped in the daily proof of a service that works.

Beauty that is safer by design

Safety is not a slogan for posters; it is a system. From onboarding and training to enforcement and compliance, the EV rollouts are inside a framework that prioritises traceability and accountability. Riders can trace and track their trips. Vehicles are monitored for performance and safety. Drivers are supported with guidelines that are actually enforced. When you step into a Lagride EV, you step into a service that treats safety as infrastructure, not an afterthought.

Beauty that saves time and money

For riders, shorter wait times are a beautiful thing. EVs with rapid charge times and optimised routes spend more time in service, which means more supply when demand spikes. For drivers, lower running costs, electricity versus petrol and fewer moving parts to fail mean more of each fare is kept. For the city, fewer emissions and less noise mean incremental improvements that add up to healthier streets. Beauty, again, as something you can count.

Beauty at the Lagos scale

Lagos does nothing in half measures. This is a city that sets a tone for West Africa commercially, culturally, and technologically. Anchoring public mobility on EVs is more than a procurement decision; it is a signal. It says Lagos is serious about world-class standards. It says reliability will not be left to chance. It says public service can look and feel premium without becoming exclusive. And it says innovation is not a press release but a timetable, met weekly.

Beauty you can point to this week

If you are looking for proof, it will not hide. You will see it in the steady cadence of weekly fleet additions. You will see it at busy times when vehicles actually turn up. You will see it in drivers.

who speak about their work with pride because they have a stake in it. You will see it in parents who choose an EV because it is quieter for the baby asleep in the back. You will see it in the small, human ways a city becomes easier to love.

And best of all, you do not have to wait to experience it. These EVs are already on Lagos roads and can be booked this week through Lagride. A ride is no longer just a trip; it is your part in the city’s transformation.

What this means for the months ahead

More reliability. A growing EV fleet plus a serious maintenance backbone equals fewer missed trips and shorter waits.

More affordability over time. Operational savings from EVs compound; the more the system scales, the more room there is to pass value to riders and drivers.

More trust. Traceable trips, trained drivers, enforced standards. Trust is built ride by ride.

More dignity. Clear, fair pathways to ownership and growth for drivers.

More leadership. Lagos is showing, not telling, what a modern, sustainable, people-centred transport system can be.

The most beautiful thing, finally

The most beautiful thing about Lagride’s 100 new EVs is not their silhouettes in the morning light or their quiet departure from a kerb in Ikeja. It is the idea they represent, that a public service can be clean, calm, efficient and ambitious at once. That Lagos can feel greener without losing its pace. That technology can serve, not lecture. And that progress, when it is done with discipline, looks like joy on an ordinary weekday.

This week, the most beautiful things on Lagos streets are electric. And next week, there will be more of them.

Book a ride today. Join the journey. #LagrideEVRevolution

Sponsored Content