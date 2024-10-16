Pernod Ricard Nigeria Announces Dynamic Line-Up for Lagos Cocktail Week 2024

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is happy to announce its participation in this year’s Lagos Cocktail Week (LCW), which begins on October 17, 2024.

Pernod Ricard, one of the world’s leading premium spirits companies, will showcase three of its most celebrated brands—Absolut Vodka, Olmeca Tequila and Chivas Regal —giving guests an exciting opportunity to experience innovative cocktails, immersive activations, and social moments throughout the two-day celebration.

This year’s Lagos Cocktail Week is especially noteworthy since Absolut Vodka will debut its much-anticipated Watermelon flavour, which will be available for sample only at the event before being distributed nationwide.

The new Absolut Watermelon adds a refreshing twist to the brand’s purpose of being ‘Born to Mix,’ empowering people to ‘Create Better Together’ through distinctive and engaging cocktail experiences.

Meanwhile, Olmeca Tequila, a brand recognized for providing high-energy, spontaneous events, will encourage guests to follow its motto, ‘Bring the Party, Not the Plan. Visitors to LCW during the Olmeca hour can enjoy bright cocktail creations, thrilling DJ sets, and unexpected moments that fully embody the spirit of Olmeca’s ‘Bring the Unexpected’ mission.

Chivas Regal will be celebrating a ‘perfect cocktail mix for the creative ones and the regal ones’ with exclusive Chivas 15 and Chivas 18 cocktails. In addition, Chivas will sponsor the LCW 2024 Bar Battle competition, where the winner will receive a cash prize and WSET Level 1 exam sponsorship.

This event blends creativity with sophistication, offering an elevated experience for all attendees. Join us as we toast to sophistication and luxury at Lagos Cocktail Week.

We are thrilled to be a part of this year’s Lagos Cocktail Week, a platform that celebrates creativity, innovation, and Nigeria’s thriving cocktail culture. This year we will embark our consumers on a journey to discover the universe of Absolut Vodka, Olmeca Tequila, and Chivas Regal. Lagos Cocktail Week is an excellent opportunity for cocktail lovers and curious people to learn and discover about spirits and cocktails and leave a lasting impression. Events like these allow us to not only showcase our premium brand portfolio but also celebrate Nigeria’s unique spirit and talent, said Evane Chenuet.

The Lagos Cocktail Week will take place from October 17th to 18th, 2024, at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos.

