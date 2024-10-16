Here is how BAGCO ZeroFly Hermetic Bag is Revolutionizing Food Storage for Homes and Farms

Connect with us

written by BAGCO
In the ever-evolving agricultural landscape, innovation continues to play a pivotal role in addressing the challenges faced by farmers and households. One of such groundbreaking solution making waves in post-harvest storage is the BAGCO ZeroFly® Storage Bag.

The BAGCO ZeroFly® Storage Bag, originally designed for post-harvest storage of agricultural commodities, has undergone a remarkable upgrade, making it an ideal choice to ensure the freshness and safety of harvest grains and home-stored food items.

The Battle Against Insect Infestation: Farmers and households alike have long grappled with the menace of insect infestation, which not only compromises the quality of stored grains but also poses a significant threat to food security. BAGCO ZeroFly® Storage Bag is a game-changer that offers an effective and sustainable solution to this age-old problem.

Key Features:

1. Innovative Hermetic Technology
The BAGCO ZeroFly® Storage Bag is not just a bag; it’s a shield against insect invaders. It is designed with hermetic technology that prevents air from entering the bag. It also gives internal protection by killing insects already in the bag, starving them of air after tying the bag securely for 3 weeks.

2. Extended Shelf Life
Say goodbye to spoilage and waste. The BAGCO ZeroFly® Storage Bag extends the shelf life of stored commodities by preventing insect infestation, preserving freshness, and maintaining nutritional value. This translates to economic benefits for farmers and households alike. The bag can also be used for up to 2 years.

3. Environmentally Friendly
BAGCO takes pride in its commitment to sustainability. The BAGCO ZeroFly® Storage Bag minimizes the need for traditional chemical insecticides, contributing to a healthier ecosystem and reducing the carbon footprint associated with agriculture. The bag has been tested and approved by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute (NSPRI).

4. Versatile Storage
Originally designed for only agricultural use, these bags have been upgraded to cater to the needs of households while still catering to farmers. It keeps grains fresh and safe with no added preservatives. Whether you’re storing whole grains, beans, dry fish/meat, semo or other essential items, the BAGCO ZeroFly® Storage Bag is versatile enough to accommodate a wide range of food products.

5. Cost-Effective and Economical
Investing in the BAGCO ZeroFly® Storage Bag is not just a commitment to quality but also a smart financial decision. By preventing post-harvest loss and the need for excessive chemical treatments, farmers and households alike can significantly reduce purchase costs and reduce food wastage.

Navigating the challenges of a rapidly changing world, the BAGCO ZeroFly® Storage Bag emerges as a beacon of hope for farmers and households seeking sustainable, effective, and economical solutions.

Embrace the future of post-harvest storage with BAGCO ZeroFly® Storage Bag.

