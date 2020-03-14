Minnie Dlamini-Jones, Somizi Mhlongo, Mohale Motaung & all the South African Stars who Came to Slay at the #DstvMVCA

The Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards #DstvMVCA, a partnership between DSTV and South African television’s M-Net’s Mzansi Magic, is holding its third edition today at Ticketpro Dome, Johannesburg, with the aim to celebrate local talent in the acting, music and sports industries.

The show is being hosted by the delectable Minnie Dlamini-Jones.

Other South African stars spotted at the event include Boity Thulo, Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung, Ayanda Thabethe, Blue Mbombo and more.

Check on it!