#AMVCA7: Here's What People Are Saying about "King of Boys" Getting Snubbed

Living in Bondage was the BIGGEST Winner at #AMVCA7 | See the Full List

#AMVCA7 was LIT! Check Out its Most Memorable Moments

#AMVCA7: These Celebrities Did Not Let the Coronavirus Stop their Slay

And the Winner of #AMVCA7 Trailblazer Award is... Swanky JKA 👏🏾

Minnie Dlamini-Jones, Somizi Mhlongo, Mohale Motaung & all the South African Stars who Came to Slay at the #DstvMVCA

Of Course, #BBNaija Stars Came to Represent at #AMCVA7

#AMVCA2020: Our Red Carpet Hosts Showed Up & Showed Off! 🔥🔥

First Photos! Here's How Your Faves Showed Up for #AMCVA7

Enjoy a Snippet of Kunle Afolayan's Forthcoming Movie "Citation"

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The much-anticipated awards show Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) is over, but people will continue to talk about it for a while.

One thing that’s being discussed is that the epic “King of Boys” got denied an award.

It came as a surprise to many that Kemi Adetiba‘s “King of Boys” which starred Sola Sobowale, Toni Tones, Illbliss, Akin LewisReminisce, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, and many others, got snubbed at the award event.

“King of Boys” also got multiple nominations, yet won no award for its outstanding cast and crew.

Here’s what people are saying:

