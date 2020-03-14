AMVCA7: Here’s What People Are Saying about “King of Boys” Getting Snubbed

The much-anticipated awards show Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) is over, but people will continue to talk about it for a while.

One thing that’s being discussed is that the epic “King of Boys” got denied an award.

It came as a surprise to many that Kemi Adetiba‘s “King of Boys” which starred Sola Sobowale, Toni Tones, Illbliss, Akin Lewis, Reminisce, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, and many others, got snubbed at the award event.

“King of Boys” also got multiple nominations, yet won no award for its outstanding cast and crew.

Here’s what people are saying:

Did 'King Of Boys' or Shola Sobowale just miss out of winning an award tonight? This is robbery in public.#AMVCA7 #AMVCA2020 #AMVCA pic.twitter.com/gGHbxaMZfH — G4celebNg (@G4celebng) March 14, 2020

Why are they intentionally ignoring Kemi Adetiba’s King of Boys?? — unripe pawpaw (@Rho_daaaa) March 14, 2020

I stand with Shola Sobowale as Best Actress in a Drama, Movie or TV series in the king of boys #AMVCA7 pic.twitter.com/cr8U9zCC9S — EKITIKAN (@EkitiKetekan) March 12, 2020

Is it an industry beef against King Of Boys or what? — Olayinka 🅙 (@YinkaPost) March 14, 2020

They cheated on King of boys no cap 😑 — 👑شَهيد|•Y•B•N•L•| (@Remmzor_YBNL) March 14, 2020

Sola Sobowale didn’t win for that unreal performance for King Of Boys? — Olayinka 🅙 (@YinkaPost) March 14, 2020

Sola sobowale was robbed! That woman was unreal in king of boys, played her role effortlessly — Rola (march 18🎈) (@Kofoworola__a) March 14, 2020

What a slap in the face of all the cast and crew of King of boys, this guyz produced one of the best film outta Africa last year, I can't believe they ain't getting their well deserved recognition #AMVCA7 — OMOTAYO Of Lagos 🇳🇬 (@Tee_Classiquem1) March 14, 2020

Ur performance in King of Boys was unreal. Nigerians have voted again. N u know how we vote. We dont really have sense like that. U r my winner tho! #Solasobowale pic.twitter.com/CXqYqGsAkG — Bayelsan (@AntiXenophobian) March 14, 2020

Was there a ban on Kemi Adetiba’s King of Boys or what? It looks like they were blacked out at this ongoing award or na my timeline? — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) March 14, 2020

There is politics everywhere. King of Boys was robbed tonight and it’s obvious. #AMVCA7 we see you ooo 🙌🏽🙌🏽 — Dr PamPam | Omo Iya Ologi (@UnclePamilerin) March 14, 2020

King of Boys wasn’t eligible this year? Did it win last year? — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) March 14, 2020

I wasted my fuel to watch #AMVCA7 and King of Boys didn't win anything. This is a conspiracy.

I've watched most of the movies that won, King of Boys is better than most of them. — Dele Atoun (@Datoun) March 14, 2020

With that unreal performance by Sola Sobowale, Reminisce and all the actors in King Of Boys, the movie didn't win #AMVCA7 #AMVCA?, looking like there's a lowkey beef somewhere. Anyway congrats to Funke Akindele, I'm so happy for her. — Zaddy Ajala (@UNCLE_AJALA) March 14, 2020

King of Boys not winning?

I laugh in politics. — Obóng Phoenix 🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@ComradeAkpabs) March 14, 2020

King of boys deserve an award tho #AMVCA7 pic.twitter.com/dQN9pTJmuH — OLAiTAN OLADOKUN (@Gud_examp) March 14, 2020

RT if you think Reminisce, sola sobowale, Kemi adetiba and king of boys all deserved to be awarded tonight. — #TheartreOfDreams (@Raschid_bwhizzy) March 14, 2020

This is daylight robbery on King Of Boys. #AMVCA7 Reminisce, Sola Shobowale, Kemi Adetiba were all robbed tonight. Very PAINFUL — biola somoye (@biolapearl) March 14, 2020

So king of boys was denied an award tonight politics everywhere SMH She is the only king of boys🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/O8YPSJQrsg — ENITAAN💕 (@oyeen_damolah) March 14, 2020

It’s about time Kemi Adetiba get to know these people don’t really like her. This beef is so glaring , King Of Boys deserves at least an award. — S.L.E.D.G.E 🔨 (@SledgeAma) March 14, 2020

Honestly, I'm not a movie person but King of Boys deserve International recognition. Everything about the movie is DOPE! — Àmòtékùn of Daura (@metropagemedia) March 14, 2020

AMVCA….ojoro…..kai king of boys, didnt win…ah this isnt fair oooo…..toyin abraham won over sola sobowale…..ah — Orharmidey🔱🔱🔱 (@kinbalinlamidey) March 14, 2020