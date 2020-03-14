And the Winner of #AMVCA7 Trailblazer Award is... Swanky JKA 👏🏾

The year 2019/2020 has no doubt witnessed the rise of so many talented actors taking up various tasking roles and delivering outstanding performances.

Just like every year, the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) highly coveted prize, the Trailblazer award, given to an outstanding and promising act with an excellent review, comes along a brand new car.

And the winner of this year’s Trailblazer award at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) is… JideKene Achufusi, aka Swanky JKA.

Here’s what we know about him:

The talented Nollywood actor was born on the 17th of October, 1991, in Enugu and he’s from Anambra State. He featured in notable Nollywood movies, taking lead roles in some, which includes for “Lionheart“, “The Spirits” and “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free“.

Congratulations to him!