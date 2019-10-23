Kenneth Okonkwo, Swanky JKA, Kanayo O. Kanayo... Meet the Cast of "Living In Bondage: Breaking Free"

There’s a new movie we can’t wait to watch, and it’s “Living In Bondage: Breaking Free“.

Starring Ramsey Nouah, Kenneth Okonkwo, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Swanky JKA, Bob Manuel Udokwu, Enyinna Nwigwe, Nancy Isime, and Munachi Abii, ‘Living In Bondage’ sequel tells the story of Nnamdi, Andy Okeke’s mysterious son, who treads the terrifying dark path of his father in his vaunting quest for the big life.

Click here to watch the trailer.

Meet the cast below.

