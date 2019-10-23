Connect with us

Kenneth Okonkwo, Swanky JKA, Kanayo O. Kanayo... Meet the Cast of "Living In Bondage: Breaking Free"

In True Millennial Style, Toni Tones is Successfully juggling 3 Careers & Isn't Stopping Soon | WATCH

She Made her First Million at 21 & She's Still Davido's Biggest Fan | WATCH Our "15 Questions" with #BBNaija's Tacha

Really, Here's Your Last Chance to WATCH the Official Trailer for "Living in Bondage: Breaking Free"

According to her Instagram Post Princess Shyngle is Single, One Month after her Engagement News

It's Raining Endorsements for #BBNaija's Mercy & This New One is MAJOR

Kanye West is Husband of the Year as he marks Kim Kardashian's 39th Birthday 😍

Franklin Ugobude: Nigerian Politics is the Casualty of Omoni Oboli's 'Love Is War'

'Living in Bondage: Breaking Free' Set to hold Lavish & Glamorous Premiere + We can't wait to see how the Theme plays out 😉 | November 2nd

This Star-Studded Trailer for "Diamonds in the Sky" with Joke Silva, Femi Adebayo & Bimbo Akintola is A Must WATCH

There’s a new movie we can’t wait to watch, and it’s “Living In Bondage: Breaking Free“.

Starring Ramsey Nouah, Kenneth Okonkwo, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Swanky JKA, Bob Manuel Udokwu, Enyinna Nwigwe, Nancy Isime, and Munachi Abii, ‘Living In Bondage’ sequel tells the story of Nnamdi, Andy Okeke’s mysterious son, who treads the terrifying dark path of his father in his vaunting quest for the big life.

Click here to watch the trailer.

Meet the cast below.

***

