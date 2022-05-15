The Celebrity Couples Who Were Boo’d Up At The #AMVCA8

The AMVCA is one of the most talked-about film events of the year in Africa, and for good reason. From the performances to the fashion, this year’s edition was jam-packed with LIT-tivities from beginning to end. What we love most, however, are the couples that show up on the red carpet on the award night.

Scroll through and check out the cutest boo’ed up AMVCA moments from some celebrity couples, like Mike & Perri Edwards, IK & Olo Osakioduwa, and more!

Ibrahim & Linda Ejiofor Suleiman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman (@ihuomalindaejiofor)

Captain Tunde Demuren & Toolz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tunde Demuren (@captdemuren)

Mike & Perri Edwards

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Edwards (@aireyys)

IK & Olo Osakioduwa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chisom Gabriella Agoawuike (@chisomagoawuike)

Lateef & Adebimpe Adedimeji

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adetola Adedimeji Lateef (@adedimejilateef)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OYEBADE ADEBIMPE R. ADEDIMEJI (@mo_bimpe)

Daniel & Toyosi Etim-Effiong

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toyosi Etim-Effiong ✨ (@the_toyosi)

Made Kuti & Inedoye Adanne Onyenso

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mádé Kuti (@madekuti)

Mercy Aigbe & Adeoti Kazim