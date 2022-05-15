Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

The Celebrity Couples Who Were Boo'd Up At The #AMVCA8

Events Scoop

These #BBNaija Stars Brought Elegance to the #AMVCA8 Red Carpet

Events Movies & TV Scoop

These Celebrities Showed Up To The #AMVCA8 Nominee Gala In Their Finest Ensembles

Events Movies & TV Scoop

See Exclusive Photos of Your Favourite Content Creators at the AMVCA Digital Content Creators Brunch

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Stan Nze's Sweet Birthday Message to Wifey Blessing Nze Has Us Swooning

Scoop

Major Move! Enioluwa Adeoluwa is the First Nigerian Brand Ambassador for Crocs 👏🏽

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Watch the Trailer for "Rise" the Movie Based on Giannis Antetokounmpo's Life

Beauty News Scoop

“I’ve been waiting for this moment” - Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is Coming to Nigeria, Ghana, SA, Kenya

Music Scoop

Davido Teases His Next Album's First Single "Stand Strong"

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

"It's that feeling like you found your best friend" - Temi Otedola on What Makes Fiancé Mr Eazi So Special

Scoop

The Celebrity Couples Who Were Boo’d Up At The #AMVCA8

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The AMVCA is one of the most talked-about film events of the year in Africa, and for good reason. From the performances to the fashion, this year’s edition was jam-packed with LIT-tivities from beginning to end. What we love most, however, are the couples that show up on the red carpet on the award night.

Scroll through and check out the cutest boo’ed up AMVCA moments from some celebrity couples, like Mike & Perri Edwards, IK & Olo Osakioduwa, and more!

Ibrahim & Linda Ejiofor Suleiman

Captain Tunde Demuren & Toolz

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tunde Demuren (@captdemuren)

Mike & Perri Edwards

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mike Edwards (@aireyys)

IK & Olo Osakioduwa

Lateef & Adebimpe Adedimeji

Daniel & Toyosi Etim-Effiong

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toyosi Etim-Effiong ✨ (@the_toyosi)

Made Kuti & Inedoye Adanne Onyenso

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mádé Kuti (@madekuti)

Mercy Aigbe & Adeoti Kazim

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MERCY AIGBE (@realmercyaigbe)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle May Edition Is…

Oderowho Elohor: The Thing About Retelling Single Stories

Kolawole Ajayi: Driving Safely During the Rainy Season

“Blood Sisters” Shows How A Single Act Can Change the Trajectory of One’s Life

Ene Abah: How I Rescued Myself From Chronic Stress
css.php