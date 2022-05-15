Scoop
The Celebrity Couples Who Were Boo’d Up At The #AMVCA8
The AMVCA is one of the most talked-about film events of the year in Africa, and for good reason. From the performances to the fashion, this year’s edition was jam-packed with LIT-tivities from beginning to end. What we love most, however, are the couples that show up on the red carpet on the award night.
Scroll through and check out the cutest boo’ed up AMVCA moments from some celebrity couples, like Mike & Perri Edwards, IK & Olo Osakioduwa, and more!
Ibrahim & Linda Ejiofor Suleiman
View this post on Instagram
Captain Tunde Demuren & Toolz
View this post on Instagram
Mike & Perri Edwards
View this post on Instagram
IK & Olo Osakioduwa
View this post on Instagram
Lateef & Adebimpe Adedimeji
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Daniel & Toyosi Etim-Effiong
View this post on Instagram
Made Kuti & Inedoye Adanne Onyenso
View this post on Instagram
Mercy Aigbe & Adeoti Kazim
View this post on Instagram