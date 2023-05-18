Connect with us

Style

Style Stars Are Serving Prints With Panache This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 237

Style

13 Stylish Moments That Prove the AMVCA is Date Night for Celebrity Couples

Style

#WorkWearFashion: Your Complete Guide to Voguish WorkWear: Issue 170

Style

Must See: The 30 Most Remarkable AMVCA Red Carpet Looks Of All Time!

News Style

Arsema Thomas Landed Her First Queue Feature—and It Was SO Worth the Wait

Style

ElanWay Dares to Be Different with Their Edgy Streetwear Collection

Style

Just In: All the Details on Titi Adesa's Harrods Debut & Launch Event

Events Style

Unveiled: Here's Why You Need To Be A Part Of The 1st-Ever Africa Soft Power Gala & Awards Night

Style

Gezelle Renée's Latest Look Definitely Deserves A Standing Ovation

Style

We Have to Discuss Khloe’s Head-Turning Look at The Gatsby Brunch Event

Style

Style Stars Are Serving Prints With Panache This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 237

Avatar photo

Published

17 mins ago

 on

Hi, BellaStylistas!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

A print in fashion is a pattern that is not woven into fabric but applied to its top with dye by various methods ranging from indigenous hand paintings to modern technology-driven techniques like digital printing or screen printing.

These artistic splashes of colour with unique characteristics can have great impact on the subconscious mind. If you flip a piece of fabric over to the backside and you can no longer see the pattern, it is most likely a print. Choose prints for outings where you want to stand out from the crowd and/or quietly express an individualistic message.

Keep scrolling to check out some of our favourites this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Angel Obasi (@styleconnaisseur)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Angel Obasi (@styleconnaisseur)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AMB. KING TONTO (@tontolet)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fisayo Longe (@fisayolonge)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES (@veekee_james)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IDIA AISIEN (@idia.aisien)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anna Ebiere Banner (@annaebiere)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asiyami Gold 🇳🇬 (@asiyami_gold)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Angel Obasi (@styleconnaisseur)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lady Ope Makinwa (@ladymak_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Angel Obasi (@styleconnaisseur)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oyin Edogi (@sweetlikeoyin)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gigi (@gezellerenee)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IDIA AISIEN (@idia.aisien)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adanna. (@adannaadaka)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Angel Obasi (@styleconnaisseur)

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Are We Exploiting Domestic Workers?

You Should Add Ukamaka Olisakwe’s “Don’t Answer When They Call Your Name” to Your Reading List!

Learning to Let Go of Jealousy

Dennis Isong: Could Real Estate Provide a Lucrative Market for Investors?

5 Things You Should Expect From The 2023 AMVCA
css.php