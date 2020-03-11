Connect with us

Here’s How You Can Get Around Eko Bridge after It’s Closed

In the next few days, the entry sections of Eko bridge will be under lock-down due to investigations of worn-out bearings noticed between Alaka and Costain portion inwards Apongbon.

Not to worry, alternative routes have been provided for motorists.

In a statement signed by the Lagos State Government, the repairs will be done around Costain axis inwards Apongbon/Lagos Island, with the closure of entry from Funsho Williams Avenue, which started yesterday.

Traffic will be diverted for road users plying the route from different parts of the state.

  • From Alaka to Lagos island/Apongbon: Take Iponri to Costain and connect destination through Eko Bridge.
  • From Alaka service lanes: Take Bode Thomas to Eric Moore Road to Abebe Village (Nigerian Breweries) to Costain and link destination through Eko Bridge.
  • From Stadium to Shitta roundabout to Adeniran Ogunsanya Road to Bode Thomas to Eric Moore to Abebe Village (Nigerian Breweries) to Costain and link destination through Eko Bridge
  • From Ojuelegba: Take Tejuosho to Yaba to Murtala Mohammed Way to Oyingbo -Iddo -Otto to Idumota Bridge or Carter Bridge and connect destination.
  • From Agege motor road/Ikorodu road: Take Jibowu to Herbert Macaulay Way to Adekunle to 3rd Mainland Bridge and navigate your journey.

Here are tweets from the Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat.

