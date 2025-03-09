Connect with us

A Woman’s Place Is Everywhere She Chooses

A woman’s place isn’t confined to the kitchen or the ‘other room’, it’s everywhere she leads, builds, thrives and chooses to be. Happy International Women’s Day 2025.

2 hours ago

It is often said that a woman’s place is in the kitchen, the other room, or wherever society dictates. But in reality, a woman’s place is wherever she chooses to be, where she leads, builds, creates, and thrives.

Everywhere you go, you’ll find women shaping the world in big and small ways. They are leading boardrooms, governing nations, breaking records in sports, revolutionising technology, and pushing boundaries in fashion, literature, science, and beyond. They are the backbone of families, the driving force behind economies, and the creative minds changing industries.

Women are never a minus to any space they occupy; they are always a plus, bringing vision, innovation, resilience, and strength. They don’t just exist within spaces; they elevate them.

This International Women’s Day, and throughout the month of March, we celebrate the power, brilliance, and contributions of women everywhere. Because no space is off-limits. No door is permanently closed.

A woman’s place is wherever she chooses to stand tall, make her mark, and change the world.

Happy International Women’s Day to every woman!

Her place is in music

In literature

In corporate leadership

In film

In science and tech

In sports

In fashion

