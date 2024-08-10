Connect with us

Life After #BBNaija: Ndi Nne Talk About Their Unexpected Eviction, Family Dynamics & Future Plans

Published

2 hours ago

 on

From being the first Custodians in Week 1 to becoming Heads of House in Week 2, Ndi Nne—comprising aunt Chinne and niece Nne—certainly had a good run in Big Brother Naija Season 9. Despite their eviction in Week 2, which shocked both fans and housemates, they had an unforgettable journey on the “No Loose Guard” edition of the show. Their exit made them the first Heads of House to be evicted. They followed Tami, the season’s first evictee.

BellaNaija caught up with the pair to dive into their thoughts on their eviction and reflect on their time in the house. In an exclusive interview, Chinne admitted feeling sad about leaving, while Nne shared her disappointment. However, the two remain upbeat and full of positive vibes as they look to the future.

In 10 engaging questions, they revealed how their time in the house impacted their relationship as family members, what they wished their fans knew about them, and whether they would have approached the game differently. They also discussed which housemates they hope to remain friends with outside the house and what’s next for them beyond BBNaija.

Watch below:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

