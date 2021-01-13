Simi’s Mum has only Sweet Words as she Celebrates Simi & Adekunle Gold’s Anniversary

Superstar music couple Adekunle Gold and Simi celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Wednesday and they flooded the internet with never-before-seen photos from their wedding.

Simi’s mum, Jedishola also took to Twitter to celebrate the couple with a post in which she shared her experience at their wedding, saying that she has learned and unlearned through the way the Kosokos show love, respect and honour to each other. She went on to shower them with prayers and well wishes. Here’s what she wrote:

Wedding anniversary of my princess and my son, @SympLySimi & @adekunleGOLD. God has been good to you both. I have learnt & unlearn through d way u show love, respect & honour to each other. God will continue to bless your home with all good things that make a home to succeed. My 1st & 2nd sons walked their sister @SympLySimi down the isle. It was a glorious day and God was present. May your home continue to radiate joy, peace, love, patience, understanding, respect for each other. I pray for continued wisdom for you both. We the parents of the bride & groom were happy to see our children married. As we were able to behold the day, u both shall be alive to see ur children get married to their friends, have blissful homes & bring forth grandchildren for u. With long life in peace God will satisfy u. As I prophesied into your life, you will be alive in divine health to do same for your own children. Olorun Oba alaanu ko ni fi iwo ati oko e sile. Oju yin ko ni rare ni oruko Jesu. Gbogbo ibi ti e bate ni emama ba alanu pade ni oruko nla Jesu. Olorun yio fi ile yin se ibujoko.

Photo Credit: @jedishola