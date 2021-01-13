Connect with us

Music Sweet Spot

Simi's Mum has only Sweet Words as she Celebrates Simi & Adekunle Gold’s Anniversary

Music Scoop

New Video: Yonda - Fela Pikin

Music Scoop

Joeboy is ready to release his debut album "Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic"

Music Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Adekunle Gold & Simi Share Never-Before-Seen Photos to Celebrate their 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Fireboy DML, Dodos Uvieghara, Tomike Adeoye - Meet the First Members of YouTube Black Voices Class of 2021

Music Scoop

Two Major Details About M.I.'s Forthcoming Music Project

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Watch Timi Dakolo give His Fan the Surprise of a Lifetime

Music

New Music: Mya K - Moves

Music

New Music + Video: Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun - Eledumare

Music

New Video: Shatta Wale - 1 Don

Music

Simi’s Mum has only Sweet Words as she Celebrates Simi & Adekunle Gold’s Anniversary

BellaNaija.com

Published

48 mins ago

 on

Superstar music couple Adekunle Gold and Simi celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Wednesday and they flooded the internet with never-before-seen photos from their wedding.

Simi’s mum, Jedishola also took to Twitter to celebrate the couple with a post in which she shared her experience at their wedding, saying that she has learned and unlearned through the way the Kosokos show love, respect and honour to each other. She went on to shower them with prayers and well wishes. Here’s what she wrote:

Wedding anniversary of my princess and my son, @SympLySimi & @adekunleGOLD. God has been good to you both. I have learnt & unlearn through d way u show love, respect & honour to each other. God will continue to bless your home with all good things that make a home to succeed.

My 1st & 2nd sons walked their sister @SympLySimi down the isle. It was a glorious day and God was present. May your home continue to radiate joy, peace, love, patience, understanding, respect for each other. I pray for continued wisdom for you both.

We the parents of the bride & groom were happy to see our children married. As we were able to behold the day, u both shall be alive to see ur children get married to their friends, have blissful homes & bring forth grandchildren for u. With long life in peace God will satisfy u.

As I prophesied into your life, you will be alive in divine health to do same for your own children. Olorun Oba alaanu ko ni fi iwo ati oko e sile. Oju yin ko ni rare ni oruko Jesu. Gbogbo ibi ti e bate ni emama ba alanu pade ni oruko nla Jesu. Olorun yio fi ile yin se ibujoko.

Photo Credit: @jedishola

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Firecracker Toyeen: The One Time I was De-badged as a Prefect

Ifeanyi Abraham: Men Need to Learn How to Stop Mansplaining

Buife Nomeh: How to Exude Confidence on Stage & Win Over your Audience

Etashe Linto: 7 Things I Learned From Last Year

Oluwatosin Olaseinde: Achieve your 2021 Financial Goals With these Surefire Tips
Advertisement
css.php