Omawumi & Tosin Yussuf are Celebrating their 3rd Tradiversary ❤

Cindy Okafor is Twenty-Fine & Stunning 😍

Simi's Mum has only Sweet Words as she Celebrates Simi & Adekunle Gold’s Anniversary

Adekunle Gold & Simi Share Never-Before-Seen Photos to Celebrate their 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Seun & Damilola Ajayi's Little Princess is Here!

Watch Timi Dakolo give His Fan the Surprise of a Lifetime

Chairman HKN Adewale Adeleke is a Dad!

Michael B. Jordan makes it Instagram Official with Lori Harvey & their Fans Couldn't Be Happier for them

Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman’s son Keon is the Cutest at 6 Months

Beyoncé's Perfect Gift to Fans is a Never-Before-Seen Glimpse into her 38th Birthday Celebration

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Omawumi and her husband Tosin Yussuf are celebrating their traditional wedding anniversary. The couple who share two children together got engaged in 2014, had their court wedding in 2015 at the Ikoyi Court Registry and secretly had their traditional wedding in Delta state in 2018.

The singer took to Instagram to share photos from their wedding which she captioned,

Happy Tradiversary Babe! Thank you for never laughing at or questioning my choices, because you are one of them 😁… I love you forever @d_seventeenth

Celebrating his wife, Tosin wrote:

Happy Anniversary baby! This story is long, but sweet ❤️❤️❤️. Will do it over and over again. 🥂 @omawonder

Photo Credit: @omawonder

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

