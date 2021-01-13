Omawumi & Tosin Yussuf are Celebrating their 3rd Tradiversary ❤

Omawumi and her husband Tosin Yussuf are celebrating their traditional wedding anniversary. The couple who share two children together got engaged in 2014, had their court wedding in 2015 at the Ikoyi Court Registry and secretly had their traditional wedding in Delta state in 2018.

The singer took to Instagram to share photos from their wedding which she captioned,

Happy Tradiversary Babe! Thank you for never laughing at or questioning my choices, because you are one of them 😁… I love you forever @d_seventeenth

Celebrating his wife, Tosin wrote:

Happy Anniversary baby! This story is long, but sweet ❤️❤️❤️. Will do it over and over again. 🥂 @omawonder

Photo Credit: @omawonder