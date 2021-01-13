Connect with us

Music Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Adekunle Gold & Simi Share Never-Before-Seen Photos to Celebrate their 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Music Scoop

New Video: Yonda - Fela Pikin

Music Scoop

Joeboy is ready to release his debut album "Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic"

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Fireboy DML, Dodos Uvieghara, Tomike Adeoye - Meet the First Members of YouTube Black Voices Class of 2021

Music Scoop

Two Major Details About M.I.'s Forthcoming Music Project

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Watch Timi Dakolo give His Fan the Surprise of a Lifetime

Music

New Music: Mya K - Moves

Music

New Music + Video: Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun - Eledumare

Music

New Video: Shatta Wale - 1 Don

Music

New EP: Monica Ogah - Different

Music

Adekunle Gold & Simi Share Never-Before-Seen Photos to Celebrate their 2nd Wedding Anniversary

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Time flies when you’re so in love. Adekunle Gold and Simi have reached their second marriage milestone! To mark the special day, the couple shared never-before-seen photos from their 2019 wedding day, when they first met and gave fans all of the feels.

Simi reminiscing on their wedding day, and how far they’ve come, she wrote in the caption on Instagram:

2 years. Well, 2 years on government paper and 7 years since I gree for you, you lucky man. Through a pregnancy. With a baby we’re both unashamedly obsessed with. Through a pandemic. And it’s still you. I’ve never had to wonder if you’re in my corner. You’re still the best man I know. You should have been your own best man (don’t leave me).

One of my favourite things about you is that you’re a really, really good person. I like you a lot. I’m so proud to know you and be your wife. I pray that God continues to be the foundation of our marriage and home. I love you Kunle Kosoko. Now, forever and one extra day, and then another, and then another, and then another, ati bębę lo…

Happy Anniversary Baby. PS: My wedding was totally the best wedding party I’ve ever been in my life. Lol.

Adekunle Gold shared a sweet and intimate photo of when he first met his wife with the caption,

I look back to the first day I met you.
I had just left the office, so excited that you had finally given me the audience to see you.
This local boy put on a white byc vest and a pair of new lilac pants bought specially for the occasion; I even made sure I was there earlier so I had front row seats.
I watched you talk, sing, laugh and dance and Omo I knew that very day that I wanted to be in your life.
I knew that day that I wanted my forever to be you.
Here we are, all three of us, talking, dancing, singing, laughing and doing this this called life together.
With you, I have been blessed with so much, so much, it’s too much to count.
I love you Simi.
Forever your steward.
#2

Photo Credit: symplysimi

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Firecracker Toyeen: The One Time I was De-badged as a Prefect

Ifeanyi Abraham: Men Need to Learn How to Stop Mansplaining

Buife Nomeh: How to Exude Confidence on Stage & Win Over your Audience

Etashe Linto: 7 Things I Learned From Last Year

Oluwatosin Olaseinde: Achieve your 2021 Financial Goals With these Surefire Tips
Advertisement
css.php