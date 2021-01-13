Adekunle Gold & Simi Share Never-Before-Seen Photos to Celebrate their 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Time flies when you’re so in love. Adekunle Gold and Simi have reached their second marriage milestone! To mark the special day, the couple shared never-before-seen photos from their 2019 wedding day, when they first met and gave fans all of the feels.

Simi reminiscing on their wedding day, and how far they’ve come, she wrote in the caption on Instagram:

2 years. Well, 2 years on government paper and 7 years since I gree for you, you lucky man. Through a pregnancy. With a baby we’re both unashamedly obsessed with. Through a pandemic. And it’s still you. I’ve never had to wonder if you’re in my corner. You’re still the best man I know. You should have been your own best man (don’t leave me). One of my favourite things about you is that you’re a really, really good person. I like you a lot. I’m so proud to know you and be your wife. I pray that God continues to be the foundation of our marriage and home. I love you Kunle Kosoko. Now, forever and one extra day, and then another, and then another, and then another, ati bębę lo… Happy Anniversary Baby. PS: My wedding was totally the best wedding party I’ve ever been in my life. Lol.

Adekunle Gold shared a sweet and intimate photo of when he first met his wife with the caption,

I look back to the first day I met you.

I had just left the office, so excited that you had finally given me the audience to see you.

This local boy put on a white byc vest and a pair of new lilac pants bought specially for the occasion; I even made sure I was there earlier so I had front row seats.

I watched you talk, sing, laugh and dance and Omo I knew that very day that I wanted to be in your life.

I knew that day that I wanted my forever to be you.

Here we are, all three of us, talking, dancing, singing, laughing and doing this this called life together.

With you, I have been blessed with so much, so much, it’s too much to count.

I love you Simi.

Forever your steward.

#2

Photo Credit: symplysimi