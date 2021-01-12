Connect with us

Seun & Damilola Ajayi’s Little Princess is Here!

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 mins ago

 on

Nollywood actor Seun Ajayi has shared the exciting news of a new addition to his family.

The actor shared the news on his Instagram, writing that his wife Damilola has birthed a baby girl.

So glad to have witnessed the manifestation of another miracle. God has been so good to us. Welcome little princess, mummy, your older brother and daddy love you so much.

I salute you @damibiyi , never met anyone stronger. I’m so proud of how precise you were with what you wanted to see for this birth, and you got it! Such great faith, such great grace. Thank you for everything you do, for being such an amazing mom and wife. I love you baby!!

Damilola wrote on her Instagram page:

Modebare has a little sister….Boomshakalaka!!!💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾
.
For this special child we prayed and God heard us and granted our request. Despite Covid-19, God gave me a birthing experience worth sharing, testimonies back to back from when we found out we were expecting up until the day we gave birth to this harbinger of wealth, favour and all things good. Dear God thank you, a thousand tongues is truly not enough Lord🙏🏽🙏🏽

Thank you dear family and friends for standing with us throughout❤❤❤

We’re so happy for them! Congratulations!

Photo Credit: _seunajayi

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

