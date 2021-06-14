Connect with us

Catch all the Highlights of Round 2 of "The Voice Nigeria" Battles on BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Episode 12 of “The Voice Nigeria” was round 2 of the ongoing battles and it was yet another amazing episode as we got to see the different talents in Nigeria.

#TeamDarey and #TeamYemi battle it out on stage with amazing and soul-moving performances that make the choices for the coaches even harder.

Watch their battle below.

Watch Rachel and KPee’s stunning performance of Dbanj’s “Oliver Twist”

Vanilla and Kitay storm the stage with a very exciting performance of “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars

Jeremiah and Esther deliver a beautiful soulful performance of Teni’s “Uyo Meyo”

Watch Toeseen and Anu’s graceful and emotive performance of Rihanna’s “Stay”

 

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

