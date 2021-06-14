Nigerian Idol Season 6: Let the Top 5 Serenade You with Astounding Performances

What’s better than one performance from your fave? Two! Episode 12 of Nigerian Idol season six brings a twist to the show and you’ll love it.

As Emmanuel says goodbye to the competition, we meet the top 5 contestants and they take us through another round of mind-blowing performances.

Francis, Akunna, Comfort, Faith and Kingdom remind both viewers and their judges — Seyi Shay, DJ Sose and Obi — Asika why they’re still in the game, as they take turns to light up the stage with two songs each.

Enjoy!

Francis on “Hello” & “Too Good at Goodbyes”

There could only be one rendition of this Lionel Richie classic and that’s what Francis delivered; a classic performance.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This was soft work for Francis as he belted notes on notes during his mind-blowing rendition of Sam Smith’s “Too Good at Goodbyes“.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Akunna on “I Put A Spell On You” & “Wrecking Ball”

Putting her own unique spin on Nina Simone‘s classic “I Put a Spell On You“, Akunna delivers a performance that is full of raw vocal energy.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Akunna delivers a stellar performance of Miley Cyrus‘ classic “Wrecking Ball“.

Kingdom on “Feeling Good” & “Just the Way You Are”

Kingdom’s cover of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good” was genuinely touching and he brought that unique magic to the performance.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It’s all about rich vocals as Kingdom covers “Just the Way You Are” by Bruno Mars.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Comfort on “Save The Last Dance” & “Thinking Out Loud”

The jazz masterpiece by Michael Bublé met its match in Comfort’s smooth delivery. We can safely say that Comfort owned this track.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Comfort demonstrated range in her rendition of Ed Sheeran‘s “Thinking Out Loud“.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Faith on “I’d Rather Go Blind” & “Someone You Loved”

Faith channelled his passion to deliver one of the most impressive vocal covers of “I’d Rather Go Blind” by Etta James.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

With his cover of “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi, Faith demonstrated his vocal prowess like no other.