Nigerian Idol Season 6: Let the Top 5 Serenade You with Astounding Performances
What’s better than one performance from your fave? Two! Episode 12 of Nigerian Idol season six brings a twist to the show and you’ll love it.
As Emmanuel says goodbye to the competition, we meet the top 5 contestants and they take us through another round of mind-blowing performances.
Francis, Akunna, Comfort, Faith and Kingdom remind both viewers and their judges — Seyi Shay, DJ Sose and Obi — Asika why they’re still in the game, as they take turns to light up the stage with two songs each.
Enjoy!
Francis on “Hello” & “Too Good at Goodbyes”
There could only be one rendition of this Lionel Richie classic and that’s what Francis delivered; a classic performance.
This was soft work for Francis as he belted notes on notes during his mind-blowing rendition of Sam Smith’s “Too Good at Goodbyes“.
Akunna on “I Put A Spell On You” & “Wrecking Ball”
Putting her own unique spin on Nina Simone‘s classic “I Put a Spell On You“, Akunna delivers a performance that is full of raw vocal energy.
Akunna delivers a stellar performance of Miley Cyrus‘ classic “Wrecking Ball“.
Kingdom on “Feeling Good” & “Just the Way You Are”
Kingdom’s cover of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good” was genuinely touching and he brought that unique magic to the performance.
It’s all about rich vocals as Kingdom covers “Just the Way You Are” by Bruno Mars.
Comfort on “Save The Last Dance” & “Thinking Out Loud”
The jazz masterpiece by Michael Bublé met its match in Comfort’s smooth delivery. We can safely say that Comfort owned this track.
Comfort demonstrated range in her rendition of Ed Sheeran‘s “Thinking Out Loud“.
Faith on “I’d Rather Go Blind” & “Someone You Loved”
Faith channelled his passion to deliver one of the most impressive vocal covers of “I’d Rather Go Blind” by Etta James.
With his cover of “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi, Faith demonstrated his vocal prowess like no other.