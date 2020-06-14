Scoop
The Ighodalo Family releases Statement on the Loss of Ibidunni Ighodalo
News broke on Sunday about the painful passing of Ibidunni Ighodalo, and while tributes continue to pour in, the family has released a statement confirming her death.
In the statement released by both the Ighodalo and Ajayi families, they requested for some privacy in this difficult time, and shared that burial details will be shared soon.
See the statement:
The Ighodalo and Olaleye Ajayi families are deeply saddened to announce the sudden loss of our beloved wife and daughter Mrs. Ibidunni Ituah-Ighodalo who passed away in the early hours of today. As you will understand, this is a difficult time for our families and we will appreciate some privacy during this time. All information of burial proceedings will be provided in due course.
Signed – ASUE IGHODALO
Mondela
June 14, 2020 at 4:29 pm
May her sweet soul rest in peace. This is too sad. I pray God comforts her family and give them the strength and grace to bear this loss.