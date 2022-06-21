Connect with us

#WithChude: Pastor Ituah Ighodalo talks Love, Loss, and Moving On

Two years ago, tragedy struck, in the home of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, the General Overseer of Trinity House: he lost his wife Ibidunni Ighodalo suddenly! In this interview with Chude Jideonwo on #WithChude, he talks about God, love, loss of his wife, and moving on.

“I asked God for courage and he gave it to me” the Cleric said as he spoke on drawing strength from God shortly after his wife’s demise. “I asked him, ” What do I do?” and He said, “Carry on with what you used to do.”

Ibidunni Ighodalo died in June 2020, few weeks to her 40th birthday. The beauty queen and event planner was known for her philanthropic acts and generosity.

“My wife was a phenomenal people person, phenomenal problem solver and she was extremely generous” he said, also stating that days before her death she was giving out to people, caring for people till her last breath.

The cleric also revealed that he still converses with his wife. According to him, “We still converse. We talk. I hear her. She speaks to me,” he said.

Watch highlights of the interview below:

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

