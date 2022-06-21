Connect with us

BN TV

The Geng Drops a High School-Themed Teaser on YouTube | WATCH

BN TV Inspired

#WithChude: Pastor Ituah Ighodalo talks Love, Loss, and Moving On

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Relationships

Okey Jude & Uche Okoabah Join Stan and Blessing Nze on "Other Corner with The Nzes"

BN TV

Watch Trailer for "Survivor" Starring Mr Macaroni, Broda Shaggi & MC Lively

BN TV Comedy Scoop

10 of Bimbo Ademoye's Most Hilarious Moments

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Dika Ofoma & Ugochukwu Onuoha Debut New Short Film on Grief "The Way Things Happen"

BN TV Living

Here’s a Simple Recipe from Sisi Yemmie for Sweet Potatoes, Tilapia Fish, Coleslaw & Spicy Marinade

BN TV Music

Magixx delivers an astonishing performance of “Like A Movie” on AKtivated Sessions

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Episode Two of Accelerate TV's “Just Friends" is Here

BN TV Living

Watch the New Episode of Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman's “Due Parenting Podcast“

BN TV

The Geng Drops a High School-Themed Teaser on YouTube | WATCH

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Since their formation in March, The Geng has been entertaining fans with videos and colourful pictures of themselves. They recently released the first teaser to whet fans’ appetite on their upcoming show.

In this teaser, they were all high school students with varying characters.

Playing the role of the annoying straight-A student, Enioluwa popularly known as beauty boy dazzles in the camera, playing the character effortlessly, flexing his fingers and walking stylishly in that dramatic sense of a busybody.

Although she isn’t new to the camera, Priscilla Ojo, played the role of the career-minded class captain that knows what she wants and what she doesn’t.

The interesting fact about the drama is it is very relatable. The perfect high school drama that we have all lived. It’s like taking a walk down memory lane. As each scene rolled in, nostalgia hit. Every class had the serious and unserious ones, the ones that act like they know too much or the ones that love to play the bad boy or the playboy as Eronini did in the scene where he was asking Priscilla out.

It’s interesting to watch and makes you anticipate the next episode.

The Geng’s cast are: Priscilla Ojo, SoftMadeIt, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Ammie, Maliya Michael, Eronini, Tobe, Chisom, Frances Theodore, Beauty, and Susan Pwajok.

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Dennis Isong: Facilities a House for Rent Should Not Lack

Mfonobong Inyang: Having The Gift Of Critical Thinking & Perspective (2)

We Asked BellaNaijarians to Share How They Moved On From Heartbreaks & The Replies Are…

Pete Edochie Speaks on his Career, Fatherhood & Society as he Covers The Will Downtown’s Latest Issue

Nigerians on Twitter Were Asked to Share Beautiful Stories About their Fathers and the Responses Will Leave you Teary-Eyed
css.php