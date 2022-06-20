Connect with us

Watch Trailer for "Survivor" Starring Mr Macaroni, Broda Shaggi & MC Lively

10 of Bimbo Ademoye's Most Hilarious Moments

Dika Ofoma & Ugochukwu Onuoha Debut New Short Film on Grief "The Way Things Happen"

Here’s a Simple Recipe from Sisi Yemmie for Sweet Potatoes, Tilapia Fish, Coleslaw & Spicy Marinade

Magixx delivers an astonishing performance of “Like A Movie” on AKtivated Sessions

Episode Two of Accelerate TV's “Just Friends" is Here

Watch the New Episode of Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman's “Due Parenting Podcast“

Chef Lola's Budget Friendly Recipe for Yam Porridge

Catch “Love Like This” stars Okey Jude & Gbemi Akinlade on the “Ndani TGIF Show”

Michael & Murewa highlight reasons why people ghost or get ghosted on the "Menisms" podcast

Tunice Entertainment World features three comedic content creators and actors in its latest feature-length film titled Survivor directed by renowned  Kayode Peter. Its world premiere will hold in Lagos at Ebony Life Place on Sunday, June 26th, 2022 by 6pm prompt.

Produced by John Esedafe, Survivor goes all in with a star-studded comedy trio of Debo “Mr. Macaroni” Adedayo, Broda Shaggi, MC Lively, I Go Save, alongside noteworthy industry
talents Chinonso Arubayi, Chris Iheuwa and distinguished Nollywood legend Tony Akposheri  among others.

Synopsis

The Survivors follow Broda Shaggi who plays Gideon and Zacchaeus played by Macaroni, two low income earning mechanics on a quest to become rich. Events take a drastic turn when they meet David (MC Lively), who introduces them to his boss thus involving them in the business of kidnapping.

Watch the trailer here:

