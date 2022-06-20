Watch Trailer for “Survivor” Starring Mr Macaroni, Broda Shaggi & MC Lively

Tunice Entertainment World features three comedic content creators and actors in its latest feature-length film titled Survivor directed by renowned Kayode Peter. Its world premiere will hold in Lagos at Ebony Life Place on Sunday, June 26th, 2022 by 6pm prompt.

Produced by John Esedafe, Survivor goes all in with a star-studded comedy trio of Debo “Mr. Macaroni” Adedayo, Broda Shaggi, MC Lively, I Go Save, alongside noteworthy industry

talents Chinonso Arubayi, Chris Iheuwa and distinguished Nollywood legend Tony Akposheri among others.

Synopsis

The Survivors follow Broda Shaggi who plays Gideon and Zacchaeus played by Macaroni, two low income earning mechanics on a quest to become rich. Events take a drastic turn when they meet David (MC Lively), who introduces them to his boss thus involving them in the business of kidnapping.

Watch the trailer here: