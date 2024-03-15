itel Nigeria Sparks Sporting Spirit with Soccer Fest at Top Universities

In a whirlwind of excitement and sportsmanship, itel Nigeria recently embarked on a thrilling campus activation journey, bringing the passion of football to the hearts of three prestigious tertiary institutions across Nigeria. With a sports-themed event titled ‘itel Soccer Fest,’ the brand aimed not only to entertain but also to connect with the vibrant energy of young Nigerians.

The universities chosen to host this electrifying event were Federal University, Dutsin-Ma in Katsina State; Bayero University in Kano State; and the University of Ilorin in Kwara State. From the moment itel Soccer Fest kicked off, it became evident that this was more than just a game – it was an experience that united students in the spirit of teamwork, competition, and camaraderie.

Students from various departments and backgrounds eagerly participated in friendly matches, showcasing their football skills while cheering on their respective teams. The atmosphere was electric, with cheers and laughter echoing across the campus grounds as goals were scored and victories celebrated.

Speaking about the initiative, itel Nigeria’s Marketing Manager, Oke Umurhohwo, emphasized the brand’s commitment to the youth:

At itel, we believe in the power of young people to drive positive change and shape the future. Our goal is to make life easier for them by providing innovative and affordable technology solutions that enhance their experiences and empower their aspirations.

Beyond the football matches, itel Soccer Fest offered an array of engaging activities, including halftime entertainment, interactive booths showcasing itel’s latest smartphones, and exciting giveaways. Lucky winners walked away with brand-new itel devices, adding an extra layer of excitement to an already thrilling event.

The impact of itel Soccer Fest extended beyond the campus grounds, resonating with students long after the final whistle blew. As each university campus saw the end of the day, itel Soccer Fest left behind a legacy of unity, joy, and cherished memories. With the success of this event, itel Nigeria continues to promote a spirit of youthfulness and innovation, contributing to a brighter future for the next generation.

In the words of itel’s Marketing Manager,

We are not just a brand – we are a movement. Together with the youth of Nigeria, we are on a journey to make dreams a reality and create a better tomorrow for all.

While Itel Soccer Fest may have concluded, its impact will endure, encouraging young individuals to aspire, work hard, and achieve success both in and out of the sports arena.

