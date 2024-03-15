Connect with us

Events Promotions

itel Nigeria Sparks Sporting Spirit with Soccer Fest at Top Universities

Events Promotions

Get Ready for Beauty Bliss: Celeb Clinic Spa by VCP Launches March 16

Events News Promotions

Guiding Light Assembly Announces Spiritual Awakening 2024: From His Presence to His Power | March 15 - 17

Events Promotions Style

A Night of Divine Luxury: Inside the Exclusive Launch of Gaultier Divine

Beauty Events Style

Adut Akech Bior's Vanity Fair Oscars No-Makeup Makeup & Ponytail Combo Deserves Your Attention

Beauty BN TV Events Living Style

5 Fun Ways To Celebrate Women's Month On A Budget

Events Promotions

Embracing the Nigerian Heritage: Dr. Christopher Brooks Launches his anticipated Memoir!

Events Promotions

The Fusion of Culture, Art, and Business: Get Ready for the Business of Photography Conference 2024

Beauty BN TV Events Style

You Have To See Adut Akech Bior's Showstopping Green Look To The Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Events News Promotions

Hone Your Talent: Apply for The Writing Class 4.0 (Corps Edition) | Deadline: March 17th

Events

itel Nigeria Sparks Sporting Spirit with Soccer Fest at Top Universities

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

In a whirlwind of excitement and sportsmanship, itel Nigeria recently embarked on a thrilling campus activation journey, bringing the passion of football to the hearts of three prestigious tertiary institutions across Nigeria. With a sports-themed event titled ‘itel Soccer Fest,’ the brand aimed not only to entertain but also to connect with the vibrant energy of young Nigerians.

The universities chosen to host this electrifying event were Federal University, Dutsin-Ma in Katsina State; Bayero University in Kano State; and the University of Ilorin in Kwara State. From the moment itel Soccer Fest kicked off, it became evident that this was more than just a game – it was an experience that united students in the spirit of teamwork, competition, and camaraderie.

Students from various departments and backgrounds eagerly participated in friendly matches, showcasing their football skills while cheering on their respective teams. The atmosphere was electric, with cheers and laughter echoing across the campus grounds as goals were scored and victories celebrated.

Speaking about the initiative, itel Nigeria’s Marketing Manager, Oke Umurhohwo, emphasized the brand’s commitment to the youth:

At itel, we believe in the power of young people to drive positive change and shape the future. Our goal is to make life easier for them by providing innovative and affordable technology solutions that enhance their experiences and empower their aspirations.

Beyond the football matches, itel Soccer Fest offered an array of engaging activities, including halftime entertainment, interactive booths showcasing itel’s latest smartphones, and exciting giveaways. Lucky winners walked away with brand-new itel devices, adding an extra layer of excitement to an already thrilling event.

The impact of itel Soccer Fest extended beyond the campus grounds, resonating with students long after the final whistle blew. As each university campus saw the end of the day, itel Soccer Fest left behind a legacy of unity, joy, and cherished memories. With the success of this event, itel Nigeria continues to promote a spirit of youthfulness and innovation, contributing to a brighter future for the next generation.

In the words of itel’s Marketing Manager,

We are not just a brand – we are a movement. Together with the youth of Nigeria, we are on a journey to make dreams a reality and create a better tomorrow for all.

While Itel Soccer Fest may have concluded, its impact will endure, encouraging young individuals to aspire, work hard, and achieve success both in and out of the sports arena.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Dennis Isong: How Well Do You Know About Deed of Assignment in Real Estate?

Is The Legacy That Precedes Us A Burden?

Ariyike Olayiwola: For Big Girls & The Rest of Us Who Don’t Fit In

Dennis Isong: Is the Value of the Dollar Affecting Real Estate Investment in Nigeria?

See How Paula Marowa is Reviving Zimbambwe’s Leather Sector
css.php