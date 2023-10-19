itel’s New A70 Smartphone: Everything You Need to Know

itel, one of the leading mobile phone brands known for its innovative yet affordable devices, recently released the itel A70. It is said to be packed with exceptional features and a captivating design, the itel A70 promises to redefine the smartphone experience for users, offering a good blend of affordability and luxury.

The itel A70 boasts an impressive array of specifications that is said to leave tech enthusiasts in awe. One feature is the massive storage capacity of up to 256GB, complemented by the innovative Memory Fusion technology. Users can bid farewell to storage constraints and enjoy the luxury of storing their favourite photos, videos, and apps without compromise.

With a 6.6-inch dynamic bar display, the itel A70 takes visual immersion to new heights. Whether users are binge-watching their favourite series or browsing social media feeds, the large screen ensures a captivating viewing experience that brings every detail to life.

The itel A70 houses a robust 5000mAh battery. Users are promised uninterrupted usage throughout the day. Whether it’s work, entertainment, or staying connected with loved ones.

Capturing life’s precious moments in stunning detail is made effortless with the 13MP AI camera. From breathtaking landscapes to beautiful portraits, the itel A70’s camera system is said to have advanced artificial intelligence technology that enhances every shot, ensuring memories are preserved with clarity and vibrancy.

Performing tasks is also easier with the aid of Google Apps such as Google Search, Google Maps, YouTube, NearbyShare, and lots more.

Beyond its features, the itel A70’s design is said to exude elegance and sophistication with sleek aesthetics and ergonomic. The device merges style and functionality, making it a true fashion statement.

itel is said to have struck a good balance between affordability and luxury with the Itel A70. The smartphone is said to be more than just a device but an invitation to indulge in an unparalleled mobile experience whether as a tech enthusiast, a movie lover, or a professional on the go.

“At itel, we understand the aspirations of our consumers, who seek both affordability and quality. With the introduction of the awesome itel A70, we aim to redefine the smartphone landscape, offering a device that combines cutting-edge features, stunning design, and an irresistible price tag,” said Oke Umurhohwo, itel’s Marketing Manager for West Africa (Region 1).

The itel A70 is now available in all itel authorised retail and on Jumia for 63,300 naira. Consumers are encouraged to take advantage of this to elevate their smartphone experience without breaking the bank.

For more information about the brand and to explore the itel A70, please visit it’s official social media pages, @itelNigeria, or Itel’s official website.

About itel:

Established over 10 years ago, itel is a reliable smart life brand for everyone. Adopting “Enjoy Better Life” as its brand philosophy, itel’s mission is to provide budget-friendly consumer electronic products and lifestyle products for everyone. It democratises technology by giving entry to technology and connectedness to consumers without prior access to it. After more than 10 years of development, itel has expanded its presence in more than 50 emerging markets globally. It has a product portfolio of smartphones, TVs, accessories, electrics, home appliances, laptops, and lifestyle products.

Sponsored Content