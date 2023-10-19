Get Ready for the 10th Edition of the Social Innovators Programme and Awards this October!

Are you an investor, entrepreneur, business owner, social innovator, disruptive leader, change agent, or young person interested in acquiring valuable business and social impact skills? Then here is your chance to be a part of the 10th edition of the Social Innovators Programme and Awards (SIPA) this October 26th and 27th at the Abuja Continental Hotel or you can join virtually

This event is aimed at bringing together investors, visionaries, changemakers, and social innovators who are committed to driving positive change in their communities and beyond.

With the Central theme – Maximizing Africa’s Potential Through Disruptive Leadership and Innovation, participants will gain insights from renowned thought leaders, investors, and innovators. Pan-African Speakers will dive deep into practical strategies and skills that will empower you to scale your social impact. You would also get to connect with a diverse community of like-minded individuals, potential collaborators, mentors, and investors.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of a transformative community that is shaping a better future. The event is Free, but Registration is compulsory. Click here to register now and secure your spot.

