Leap Africa announces the 8th edition of its Social Innovators Program and Awards | October 2nd-3rd

LEAP Africa is happy to announce the 8th edition of the Social Innovators Programme and Awards (SIPA) 2020 scheduled to hold on Friday, October 2nd- 3rd 2020.

Yes, it’s virtual and the location is not a barrier. 33 global speakers from across the world, 7 insightful breakout sessions across different topics and sectors, and 1-panel discussion, 2 days of rich conversations and impact, you don’t want to miss any moment of this.

This year, the theme is ‘Mobilizing Collective Action for Systemic Change; Countdown to 2030’. It promises to be a great time of sharing, learning and connecting.

Since 2013, LEAP Africa, in collaboration with its partners, has supported over 130 talented young social innovators to build enterprises across various communities in Nigeria on the path to sustainability and scaling their impact, leveraging the framework of the Global Goals.

Over the years, SIPA has enjoyed a series of amazing speakers of global repute, and this year, we are excited to host Pamela Nathenson, Executive Director, World Connect as the keynote speaker, and a Fireside Chat by Melanie Perkins, Co-Founder, Canva.

Some of the major highlights of the event also include an award presentation to three outstanding SIP fellows from the outgoing set of 2019/2020 whose participation and impact throughout the fellowship year have been remarkable and the unveiling/induction of the new 2020/2021 Pan African set drawn from across English West African countries.

Attendance at SIPA is FREE but registration is compulsory. Log on HERE to register and reserve your seat.

————————————————————————————————————————————-

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility program