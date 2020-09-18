More Women! More Youth! Winihin Jemide Series set out to Change the Narrative of Politics in Africa | September 30th – October 1st

We are currently in an era where everyone is becoming more aware of the imbalance and segregation that exists in various sectors of the world, especially in the areas of politics and governance. Fueled by the desire to balance the scales the Winihin Jemide Series is set to host their Women and Youth in Governance and Politics (WYGP) #Vision2020 conference.

Billed to hold online on September 30th and October 1st, 2020, the event will feature 8 Pan-African stories of political leadership. Global leaders aka storytellers will share insightful learnings of women and youths in governance and politics using their personal experiences and current positions in politics as references. Storytellers include UN International Elections Commissioner, Charlotte Kesson-Smith Osei; former Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry for Botswana, Bogolo Kenewendo; member of the Kenyan Parliament, John Paul Mwirigi; former leader of South Africa’s Opposition Alliance, Mmusi Maimane; member of African Union Commission’s Youth Advisory Board, Child and Women’s Rights Advocate, Natasha Wang Mwansa and Zimbabwean lawyer, advocate and politician, Fadzayi Mahere.

Award-winning Nigerian actor and director, Omoni Oboli will feature in a much-anticipated spotlight interview while the youngest member of the Swedish Parliament, Ebba Hermansson will appear as a guest storyteller at the conference.

“Women and Youth in Governance and Politics is a social impact group which advocates for More women and More Youth in the electoral process, through information gathering, storytelling, education, campaigns, and events,” said Winihin Jemide, Researcher, Advocate, and Founder of the WYGP initiative.

Themed: More Women! More Youths! In Governance and Politics, the second day of the conference involves vision boarding sessions “aimed at putting together a collective pictorial representation (2020 images) of what participants anticipate a world with More Women and More Youth in Governance and Politics should look like” Jemide added.

To join this propelling, thought-provoking, and global enhancement series, simply register for the sessions HERE

Day 1 – Sept 30, 10am to 1.30pm (WAT) at £20 per participant

Day 2 – Vision Boarding Sessions; Oct 1, 6.30 pm (WAT) at £10 per participant

Participants can get Day 1 & 2 tickets at a discounted fee of £27.

Follow @womenyouthgovernancepolitics on Instagram and @WYGP_ on Twitter for updates. Use #MoreWomenMoreYouth to join the conversation.

