60th Independence: Join Apostle Obii Pax Harry & WINN in the Arise-Project 720, A Movement to Intercede for Nigeria

Following a fine instruction to gather 720 Nigerian Believers to pray 24/7 throughout the month of September ahead of Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary on 1st October, Apostle Obii Pax Harry shared this vision with other Intercessors under the banner of Watchmen and Intercessors Network Nigeria (WINN ). The vision is tagged Arise -Project 720.

According to her, the instruction for Project 720 is very clear and specific and it is to gather 720 ordinary believers, organize them into 24 teams with each team covering one hour of the day, and praying during that hour every day throughout the month of September. The anchor scripture being Mathew 7:20. ‘.. Wherefore by their fruits, ye shall know them’.

The aim of the prayers is to birth 720 Oaks of Righteousness who will be transformational leaders in their sphere of influence. People who will restore our value system as a nation and be good role models to others.