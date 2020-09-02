Connect with us

The Need-to-See Photos from 2Baba’s Surprise 45th Birthday Party

60th Independence: Join Apostle Obii Pax Harry & WINN in the Arise-Project 720, A Movement to Intercede for Nigeria

More Women! More Youth! Winihin Jemide Series set out to Change the Narrative of Politics in Africa | September 30th - October 1st

Leap Africa announces the 8th edition of its Social Innovators Program and Awards | October 2nd-3rd

Join Nathaniel Bassey, Michael W. Smith at the Virtual Green Worship Live Concert | September 19th

#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Register Now: Here's how you can Join Vincent Berry II on #TheCookoutAfrica's Virtual Songwriting Collab | September 23rd

LagosMums to host its 7th Annual Parenting Conference Themed ‘Gen Z - Growth & Grit‘ | October 10

Call to Entry: Register to attend the Nigeria Youth Summit 2020 | September 24

King’s College Old Boys Association to mark its 111th Anniversary with Annual Lecture themed 'Education: the Way Forward' | September 19th

There was so much happiness in the Idibia home on Friday as veteran singer and songwriter Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, turned 45 years old. It was filled with so much love, laughter, fun, joy and good vibes.

His wife and actress Annie Idibia went all out to surprise her man. She held a dinner on the rooftop of their home and everyone of 2Baba’s friends and family members were connected via zoom.

The cakes, the beautiful outfits, Nino, IsabellaOlivia and Zion looking all grown and beautiful with their gorgeous grandmothers, getting everyone together, the beautiful photos… everything about it was lovely.

The family also used the opportunity to get some lovely professional photos taken together.

The actress and movie producer shared the photos on Instagram saying:

A Very Big Mighty Shout Out To @esobevents 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 🙌🏾 They Hook Up “A Guy” Surprise 45th Birthday For Me Under Only 24hrs ahhhhh @sunmboadeoye You Are A Magician ooooooo !
On Wednesday Night At About 8:30pm it , I Called Esob Ceo @sunmboadeoye , “Babe , You know me n all my last min plans,abeg no vex oo.. she bursted out laughing , Annie u have come again ooooo , anyways long story short , I told her all I really wanted for baba Surprise dinner , told her how baba didn’t wanna do any celebration, but I wanted something extremely intimate , just him , our moms and all his kids ! Just family!!!! She said beautiful, Annie go and sleep you are sorted 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾And I was sorted oooo!!
I also told her how I wanted all of his friends and family all over the world to be a part of his 45th! She said done !🙌🏾🙌🏾💃🏾💃🏾And Gave me the idea of the “surprise zoom dinner” I was over the moon with that thought ! So all of his friends n family all over the world can be a part of his 45th , yet very intimate! Chai! Na so we start planning ! And it was a huge success 💃🏾💃🏾
A Guy Thought I Was Taking him out for dinner alone ! na so my makeup 😂😂 no gree finish ! He came up screaming “ babe, na which kind make up u Dey do wey no Dey finish 😂😂😂🤣 He got to the rooftop anddddddd
Surprise!!!!! He didn’t even know his boys were around ! Sumbo n I pulled d trick on him😂 And The Highlights was Into the dinner , a tv screen came up n boom!!! All of his friends, family and his kids in America popped up too! That one shock am oo😂! He was pleasantly surprised and extremely happy !! 🎤
Goal achieved ! Thank you again @esobevents for making all of these happen in 24 hrs 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
I can’t be calm ooo more images and epistles loading ❤️

Baba cake : from @olango7 💫
#aGuyAt45 #esobEvents 🥰 #Esobevents #AGuyAt45
Coverage – @skechiphotography #esobcares #esobmoment

See all the moments from the birthday party below!

Here’s the surprise video, peep Olivia pushing Annie towards her man:

 

