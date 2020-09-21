Mildred Okwo’s Crime Thriller “La Femme Anjola” is Hitting Cinemas Soon!

Mildred Okwo’s highly anticipated crime thriller, “La Femme Anjola” is finally coming to cinemas across Nigeria and Ghana soon.

The movie was written by Tunde Babalola and directed by Mildred. Set in Nigeria Lagos, West Africa and Cape Town, South Africa, “La femme Anjola” (the woman Anjola) is a neo-noir crime thriller about a young male stockbroker whose life is turned upside down when he falls in love with the wife of a wealthy gangster.

La Femme Anjola, which has been in development since sometime around 2015, features a star-studded cast including renowned actress Joke Silva, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Rita Dominic, Nonso Bassey, Ken Erics, Uzo Osimkpa, Femi Jacobs, Aderounmu Adejumoke, #BBNaija’s Bassey Ekpeyong among others.

You can watch the first and second teaser here.