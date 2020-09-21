Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Mildred Okwo’s Crime Thriller “La Femme Anjola” is Hitting Cinemas Soon!

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Inkblot Productions is Bringing a New Nigerian Original Series to Netflix | Get the Scoop

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

The Trailer for Steve McQueen’s "Small Axe" starring John Boyega Will Leave You Wanting More

BN TV Movies & TV

Is Ken Falling in Love with Adaora? Find out on Episode 6 of "Fancy Teens"

BN TV Movies & TV

Catch the New Episode of Sauti Sol's Reality Show “Sol Family”

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

#TIFF20: From Casting to the Unique Storyline - Everything You Need About David Oyelowo's Directorial Debut in "The Water Man"

Movies & TV Scoop

Kanayo O. Kanayo Covers Guardian Life Magazine's Latest Issue

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

This Erica Interview with Dele Momodu is a Reminder Why Fans Have so Much Love for Her

Movies & TV Nollywood

Have a Look at the Official Poster & BTS Shots for Kayodu Kasum's Film "Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards"

Movies & TV Scoop

And the 2020 Emmy Awards Winners Are... "Schitt's Creek", Uzo Aduba, Zendaya | See Full List

Movies & TV

Mildred Okwo’s Crime Thriller “La Femme Anjola” is Hitting Cinemas Soon!

BellaNaija.com

Published

28 mins ago

 on

Mildred Okwo’s highly anticipated crime thriller, “La Femme Anjola” is finally coming to cinemas across Nigeria and Ghana soon.

The movie was written by Tunde Babalola and directed by Mildred. Set in Nigeria Lagos, West Africa and Cape Town, South Africa, “La femme Anjola” (the woman Anjola) is a neo-noir crime thriller about a young male stockbroker whose life is turned upside down when he falls in love with the wife of a wealthy gangster.

La Femme Anjola, which has been in development since sometime around 2015, features a star-studded cast including renowned actress Joke Silva,  Blossom Chukwujekwu, Rita Dominic, Nonso Bassey, Ken Erics, Uzo Osimkpa, Femi Jacobs, Aderounmu Adejumoke, #BBNaija’s Bassey Ekpeyong among others.

You can watch the first and second teaser here.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Victor Boyle-Komolafe of Garbage In, Value Out is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: What Do You Do When Forgiveness Becomes a Burden

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Ivie Omoregie: Government Officials Should be Mandated to Use Nigerian Hospitals

Niyi Ademoroti: The Day We Almost Died

Advertisement
css.php