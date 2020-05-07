Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

Here's Another Teaser from Mildred Okwo's "La Femme Anjola" starring Rita Dominic & Nonso Bassey

Movies & TV Nollywood

"The dream came true" Bolanle Ninalowo is spending his Birthday with his Wife & Kids for the First Time in 10 Years

Movies & TV Scoop

Denola Grey’s Response to a Twitter call-out shows Everyone can Grow and Evolve

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Rejoice Abutsa's Animated Tribute to the Chibok Girls "CapTiv Dream" is A MUST WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

WATCH Obi Emelonye's Short Film "Heart 2 Heart" on BN TV

Beauty Movies & TV Style

Jackie Appiah shines in Gold on the Latest Glam Africa Magazine Cover

Movies & TV Nollywood

Nollywood Movie "Picture Perfect" Is Being Made Into A Series | Watch the Exclusive Trailer on BN TV

Movies & TV Nollywood

Osas Ighodaro Totally Nailed this Kerry Washington Monologue from “Scandal”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The First Teaser for Khris Burton's Nollywood Short Film "Insensible" is Here | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Music Scoop

These Celebrties are saying "Thank You" to Nigerian Health Workers 👏🏾👏🏾

Movies & TV

Here’s Another Teaser from Mildred Okwo’s “La Femme Anjola” starring Rita Dominic & Nonso Bassey

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 seconds ago

 on

The final teaser has been released for the highly anticipated psychological thriller, “La Femme Anjola” directed by Mildred Okwo.

The teaser features just one scene starring Rita Dominic and Nonso Bassey engaged in an intense conversation. It turns out the movie might take a little longer to be released as Mildred Okwo revealed on her Twitter that the coronavirus outbreak has taken its toll on the clip’s production.

The movie is a psychological thriller that follows the story of a young male stockbroker whose life is turned upside down when he falls for a lady married to a wealthy gangster.

Watch the teaser below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Oyindamola Ossi: Are You Ready For the Post-Pandemic ‘War For Talent’?

Jeremiah Ajayi: Overcoming Envy and Learning to Stop Comparing Yourself to Others

There Was a Good Reason For Your Break Up, But You’re Going Back to Your Ex

#BellaNaijaWCW Kiki James of ACE Charity is Ensuring Underserved Kids Have Access to the Best Learning Resources

Owen Shedrack: You’re in Your 20s… Don’t Fall Into These Traps!

Advertisement
css.php