Here’s Another Teaser from Mildred Okwo’s “La Femme Anjola” starring Rita Dominic & Nonso Bassey
The final teaser has been released for the highly anticipated psychological thriller, “La Femme Anjola” directed by Mildred Okwo.
The teaser features just one scene starring Rita Dominic and Nonso Bassey engaged in an intense conversation. It turns out the movie might take a little longer to be released as Mildred Okwo revealed on her Twitter that the coronavirus outbreak has taken its toll on the clip’s production.
The movie is a psychological thriller that follows the story of a young male stockbroker whose life is turned upside down when he falls for a lady married to a wealthy gangster.
Watch the teaser below:
This is my final clip from #LaFemmeAnjola until such a time as we can release the film then we can release an official trailer. Thank you guys for going on this journey with me. Thanks to the Cast and Crew for holding me up. I love you all. We will work again post Covid. Stay safe y’all. #MildredOkwo #RitaDominic #NonsoBassey❤️💕❤️