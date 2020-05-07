Connect with us

"The dream came true" Bolanle Ninalowo is spending his Birthday with his Wife & Kids for the First Time in 10 Years

Denola Grey’s Response to a Twitter call-out shows Everyone can Grow and Evolve

Rejoice Abutsa's Animated Tribute to the Chibok Girls "CapTiv Dream" is A MUST WATCH

WATCH Obi Emelonye's Short Film "Heart 2 Heart" on BN TV

Jackie Appiah shines in Gold on the Latest Glam Africa Magazine Cover

Nollywood Movie "Picture Perfect" Is Being Made Into A Series | Watch the Exclusive Trailer on BN TV

Osas Ighodaro Totally Nailed this Kerry Washington Monologue from “Scandal”

The First Teaser for Khris Burton's Nollywood Short Film "Insensible" is Here | WATCH

These Celebrties are saying "Thank You" to Nigerian Health Workers 👏🏾👏🏾

A Gender Reveal Is Coming Soon for #BBNaija's Nina Ivy! YES, She's Pregnant 🤰🏼

BellaNaija.com

Published

57 mins ago

 on

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo is celebrating his 40th birthday today and one of the reasons he is excited is that this is the first birthday he is spending with his family in 10 years.

In 2018 Bolanle Ninalowo reconciled with his wife of 12 years and mother of his two children, Aliyah and Morakinyo, after years of separation.

Sharing a short video of himself and his wife, Ninalowo wrote ;

The Dream came true 🙏
Am gonna be spending my 40th birthday with my wife & kids 😇🙏
My first in 10years!!!
You think you know!! Naaaaaaaa 😂
Omode o mo ogun, o pe le foh!!!
Thank God for Grace 🙏
Conqueror 💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿
May7baby
TaurausKing

Watch

Photo Credit: @iamnino_b

