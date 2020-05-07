“The dream came true” Bolanle Ninalowo is spending his Birthday with his Wife & Kids for the First Time in 10 Years

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo is celebrating his 40th birthday today and one of the reasons he is excited is that this is the first birthday he is spending with his family in 10 years.

In 2018 Bolanle Ninalowo reconciled with his wife of 12 years and mother of his two children, Aliyah and Morakinyo, after years of separation.

Sharing a short video of himself and his wife, Ninalowo wrote ;

The Dream came true 🙏

Am gonna be spending my 40th birthday with my wife & kids 😇🙏

My first in 10years!!!

You think you know!! Naaaaaaaa 😂

Omode o mo ogun, o pe le foh!!!

Thank God for Grace 🙏

Conqueror 💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿

May7baby

TaurausKing

Watch

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Photo Credit: @iamnino_b