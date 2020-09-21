Nigerians Have the Funniest Reactions to “Love Island” Coming to Nigeria

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

ITV Studios’ is bringing “Love Island“, a dating reality series is coming to Nigeria.

The UK version of the franchise, which is usually filmed in the Spanish island of Mallorca, took a break this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since the series was revived four years ago, the much-loved programme has spawned several international versions.

According to Metro, The show will be recorded and produced in Nigeria and the first season will air on Television Continental (TVC) for terrestrial broadcast and on 9 Vision Media for digital.

According to Maarten Meijs, president of global entertainment at ITV Studios:

Within ITV Studios, we vest a high number of iconic and powerful formats with a lot of staying power. Our partners know where to find us and together we are able to supersize our biggest brands in their local markets.

Nigerians took to Twitter to share their thoughts over the upcoming series, and some of the comments are quite funny and interesting.

Check on it!

BellaNaija.com

BellaNaija.com

