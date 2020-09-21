Nigerians Have the Funniest Reactions to “Love Island” Coming to Nigeria

ITV Studios’ is bringing “Love Island“, a dating reality series is coming to Nigeria.

The UK version of the franchise, which is usually filmed in the Spanish island of Mallorca, took a break this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since the series was revived four years ago, the much-loved programme has spawned several international versions.

According to Metro, The show will be recorded and produced in Nigeria and the first season will air on Television Continental (TVC) for terrestrial broadcast and on 9 Vision Media for digital.

According to Maarten Meijs, president of global entertainment at ITV Studios:

Within ITV Studios, we vest a high number of iconic and powerful formats with a lot of staying power. Our partners know where to find us and together we are able to supersize our biggest brands in their local markets.

Nigerians took to Twitter to share their thoughts over the upcoming series, and some of the comments are quite funny and interesting.

Check on it!

love island nigeria would be so chaotic i need it — fire door (@hadrahx) September 19, 2020

After Love Island Nigeria airs on tv, Topshop are gonna make a t-shirt and slap the logo “Yoruba demon” on it — Dammy Rosewood🤴🏾🌹 (@DammyRosewood) September 20, 2020

Love Island Nigeria will be the first one to have a man coupling up with two women because he loves them both dearly — Shaz 🇳🇬 (@Shaz_anyan) September 20, 2020

Imagine if there is a power cut on Love Island Nigeria 🤣🤣🤣 — E (@1ansong_) September 20, 2020

love island nigeria should also cast nigerians from abroad now THAT would be good. mix all nigerians in the diaspora. — 𝔜 𝔏𝔞 𝔅𝔯𝔞𝔱 (@YANAKX) September 19, 2020

Love island Nigeria??? Naah why am I so excited for this — A Muse 🧚🏿 (@sonittaaa) September 20, 2020

Do you know how jealous Nigerian women get? Love island Nigeria is gonna be sick — Idris Elba lookalike 🇳🇬 (@donosiozek) September 20, 2020

“Welcome back to Love Island Nigeria, here’s live scenes from tonights re-coupling” pic.twitter.com/Fa3J9gwlPr — RG🤞🏾 (@uzomaaa_e) September 20, 2020

Imagine you can hear the generator in the background on love island nigeria😭 — mariya. (@mariyausman_) September 20, 2020

If bobrisky isn’t the host for love island nigeria, love island has fumbled the bag — Ilaria 🕊 (@lariysl) September 20, 2020

This is how break ups will happen I Love Island Nigeria😂 pic.twitter.com/89B2nRIYDB — Shooters Shoot Podcast (@shootersshootp) September 21, 2020