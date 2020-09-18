Join Nathaniel Bassey, Michael W. Smith at the Virtual Green Worship Live Concert | September 19th

Green Worship is back, bigger, and ready to lift worship to God in the Green Worship 2020 virtual edition. With ministering acts from Africa, Europe, and North America, this edition is poised for high praise, worship, and impact as they benefit charities and orphanages looking after special needs and indigent children in Nigeria.

Join them as they premiere on September 19th at 5 pm [WAT] and noon [EST] via DSTV | GoTV | Startimes and also on Social media Via Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram live.

Date: September 19th,2020

Time: 5 pm

Green Worship is a Worship 4 Change initiative.