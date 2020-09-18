Events
Join Nathaniel Bassey, Michael W. Smith at the Virtual Green Worship Live Concert | September 19th
Green Worship is back, bigger, and ready to lift worship to God in the Green Worship 2020 virtual edition. With ministering acts from Africa, Europe, and North America, this edition is poised for high praise, worship, and impact as they benefit charities and orphanages looking after special needs and indigent children in Nigeria.
Join them as they premiere on September 19th at 5 pm [WAT] and noon [EST] via DSTV | GoTV | Startimes and also on Social media Via Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram live.
Date: September 19th,2020
Time: 5 pm
Green Worship is a Worship 4 Change initiative.
Praise. Worship. Testimonies. This Saturday. Watch from anywhere. Join @mwsmithofficial @nathanielblow @dunsinoyekan @mattredmanmusic @thesolaallyson @glowreeyah @prospaochimana @wale.adenuga and thousands of people from around the world. Save the date. Spread the word. #greenworship2020 #benefitconcert
