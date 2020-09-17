Connect with us

Events

#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Events Promotions

Register Now: Here's how you can Join Vincent Berry II on #TheCookoutAfrica's Virtual Songwriting Collab | September 23rd

Events

LagosMums to host its 7th Annual Parenting Conference Themed ‘Gen Z - Growth & Grit‘ | October 10

Events Promotions

Call to Entry: Register to attend the Nigeria Youth Summit 2020 | September 24

Events

King’s College Old Boys Association to mark its 111th Anniversary with Annual Lecture themed 'Education: the Way Forward' | September 19th

Events

Nigerian Institute of Public Relations set to host its 5th Lagos Digital Public Relations Summit | October 21st-22nd

Events Promotions

Mamador hosts First-ever virtual August Women Meeting in Partnership with Morning Fresh

Events

Eventful presents 'Shanty Aesthetic', A Virtual Exhibition of Paintings by Sylvester Aigbogun | September 15th

Events

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Omawumi, MI Abaga, Chigul, Bovi and More Celebrate With Waje At Her 40th Birthday Beach Bash

Events

#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Events

#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hi BellaNaijarians!

With the new reality of the coronavirus pandemic and events being scarce, there was nothing to report on. But now, with the economy opening back up, we are back!

Thanks to the internet and social media, you now don’t have to be physically present to attend any event. You can still learn new skills, participate in group activities, party with your friends, or get some exercise without stepping outside. We rounded up the best virtual events that you can join from anywhere, as long as the internet, social media, and electricity is available.

Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting virtual events happening this weekend/next week.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) bellanaija (dot) com.

***

Shanty Aesthetic – A Virtual Exhibition of Paintings by Sylvester Aigbogun 

Eventful is excited to bring to you a virtual art exhibition experience like no other themed Shanty Aesthetic in collaboration with the renowned artist – Sylvester Aigbogun. Shanty Aesthetic is a rich, colourful, visually appealing collection of over 25 oil paintings that showcase interactions between the elements and principles of art organized sensorially to give viewers a framework within which to analyze and discuss the aesthetic ideas portrayed. The Virtual exhibition is open to art lovers, enthusiasts and collectors for 10 days for their viewing and analytic pleasure as well as purchase for keeps or gifting purposes for the year 2020!

Date: Tuesday, September 15 – Thursday, September 25, 2020.
Venue:  HERE

Friday Grill

Make it a date every Friday with Smokey Bones, and enjoy suya, BBQ catfish and so much fun.

Date: Friday, September 18, 2020.
Venue: Fabac Close, 8b Ligali Ayorinde Street, behind Mobil Residential House, Victoria Island.

City Cyclers – Let’s Ride Lagos

Are you ready to cycle 30km this weekend! Get your wheels ready. Come with your bike, helmet, face mask, shield or balaclava.

Date: Saturday, September 18, 2020.
Time: 6:45 AM
Venue: 3, Surulere Industrial Road, Off Acme Road, Ikeja, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

King’s College Old Boys Association 111th Anniversary – Education: the Way Forward

The King’s College Old Boys Association (KCOBA) is holding its 111th Annual Founders conference themed – Education: the Way Forward. The event will feature a keynote speech by Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. Other guests include Chukwuemeka Nwajuiba – Minister of State for Education, Prof. Akin Abayomi: Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, Olumide Akpata: President, Nigerian Bar Association, Hon. Justice Adeniyi Adetokunbo Ademola: President, St. Gregory College Old Boys’ Association – PPP Operators,  Ifueko Omoigui Okauru – President, Queen’s College Old Girls Association, and Hakeem Adeniji-Adele – Former Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft.

Date: Saturday, September 19, 2020.
Time: 2 PM.
Venue: King’s College, Lagos (Main Campus).
RSVP: HERE

Paint•Sip•Create

Date: Saturday, September 19, 2020.
Time: 4 PM
Venue: Capital Bar terrace, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.
RSVP: artsplashstudio

Let’s Go Kayaking

Come escape the hustle and bustle of Lagos on a Kayak this Sunday. You’ll get to meet with fun people, enjoy some refreshments, take pictures, unwind and take kayaking lessons for beginners.

Date: Sunday, September 20, 2020.
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Ikoyi
RSVP: HERE

Nigeria Youth Summit 2020

Calling on all Nigerian youths to be a part of the Nigeria Youth Summit 2020. Youths of all ages get to learn and interact with subject matter experts on how to position themselves and their businesses in the new global economy. Billed to speak at the summit are, Sunday Dare, The Honourable Minister for Youths and Sports, Ibukun Awosika, Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria and Jimi Tewe, CEO, The Jimi Tewe Company.

Date: Thursday, September 24, 2020.
Time: 10 AM
Venue: Virtual
RSVP:  Here

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Anthonia Oviawe-Enigbokan: 5 Reasons Why Choosing the Right Career Path Should Be your Priority

We Actually Need to Do Something About the Adulterated Foods in Our Markets

Buife Nomeh: 4 Presentation Tips You Can Learn from this Viral Tweet

How #BellaNaijaWCW Aisha Raheem-Bolarinwa of Farmz2U is Helping Farmers Grow Their Business

BN Prose: A Tale No One Tells by Dika Ofoma

Advertisement
css.php