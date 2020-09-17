BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Hi BellaNaijarians!

With the new reality of the coronavirus pandemic and events being scarce, there was nothing to report on. But now, with the economy opening back up, we are back!

Thanks to the internet and social media, you now don’t have to be physically present to attend any event. You can still learn new skills, participate in group activities, party with your friends, or get some exercise without stepping outside. We rounded up the best virtual events that you can join from anywhere, as long as the internet, social media, and electricity is available.

Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting virtual events happening this weekend/next week.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) bellanaija (dot) com.

***

Shanty Aesthetic – A Virtual Exhibition of Paintings by Sylvester Aigbogun

Eventful is excited to bring to you a virtual art exhibition experience like no other themed Shanty Aesthetic in collaboration with the renowned artist – Sylvester Aigbogun. Shanty Aesthetic is a rich, colourful, visually appealing collection of over 25 oil paintings that showcase interactions between the elements and principles of art organized sensorially to give viewers a framework within which to analyze and discuss the aesthetic ideas portrayed. The Virtual exhibition is open to art lovers, enthusiasts and collectors for 10 days for their viewing and analytic pleasure as well as purchase for keeps or gifting purposes for the year 2020!

Date: Tuesday, September 15 – Thursday, September 25, 2020.

Venue: HERE

Friday Grill

Make it a date every Friday with Smokey Bones, and enjoy suya, BBQ catfish and so much fun.

Date: Friday, September 18, 2020.

Venue: Fabac Close, 8b Ligali Ayorinde Street, behind Mobil Residential House, Victoria Island.

City Cyclers – Let’s Ride Lagos

Are you ready to cycle 30km this weekend! Get your wheels ready. Come with your bike, helmet, face mask, shield or balaclava.

Date: Saturday, September 18, 2020.

Time: 6:45 AM

Venue: 3, Surulere Industrial Road, Off Acme Road, Ikeja, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

King’s College Old Boys Association 111th Anniversary – Education: the Way Forward

The King’s College Old Boys Association (KCOBA) is holding its 111th Annual Founders conference themed – Education: the Way Forward. The event will feature a keynote speech by Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. Other guests include Chukwuemeka Nwajuiba – Minister of State for Education, Prof. Akin Abayomi: Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, Olumide Akpata: President, Nigerian Bar Association, Hon. Justice Adeniyi Adetokunbo Ademola: President, St. Gregory College Old Boys’ Association – PPP Operators, Ifueko Omoigui Okauru – President, Queen’s College Old Girls Association, and Hakeem Adeniji-Adele – Former Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft.

Date: Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: King’s College, Lagos (Main Campus).

RSVP: HERE

Paint•Sip•Create

Date: Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Capital Bar terrace, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

RSVP: artsplashstudio

Let’s Go Kayaking

Come escape the hustle and bustle of Lagos on a Kayak this Sunday. You’ll get to meet with fun people, enjoy some refreshments, take pictures, unwind and take kayaking lessons for beginners.

Date: Sunday, September 20, 2020.

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Ikoyi

RSVP: HERE

Nigeria Youth Summit 2020

Calling on all Nigerian youths to be a part of the Nigeria Youth Summit 2020. Youths of all ages get to learn and interact with subject matter experts on how to position themselves and their businesses in the new global economy. Billed to speak at the summit are, Sunday Dare, The Honourable Minister for Youths and Sports, Ibukun Awosika, Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria and Jimi Tewe, CEO, The Jimi Tewe Company.

Date: Thursday, September 24, 2020.

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Virtual

RSVP: Here