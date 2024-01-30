Blaqbonez Chats with Deeds Magazine about His Evolution, Alter Egos and Diverse Sounds

Rapper and singer, Blaqbonez, was recently featured in the Culture Unwrapped, December/January Issue of Deeds Magazine. The artist, who performed at the GRAMMY’s 2023 Salute To 50 Years of Hip-Hop event in the US and was recognised among Hip-hop’s finest on Rolling Stone’s rap innovators list, discussed his evolution, alter egos, and the diverse sounds showcased in his latest album.

Blaqbonez, born Emeka Akumefule, is signed to Chocolate City and has been a prominent figure in the Nigerian hip-hop scene since his teenage years. He’s known for his unique rap style and creative ingenuity. In 2019, he was profiled by The New York Times as one of the new guards of Nigerian music.

See excerpts below:

On how he started rapping:

My cousin challenged me; I always criticised Nigerian rappers, and she was like, “all you do is criticise Nigerian rappers, and you’re not doing anything about it.” So, I told her I would go upstairs and record a verse, and that’s how I started. I liked it, so I kept going.

On his alter egos and sounds:

Each alter ego has a different sound. Whenever I feel I need to become something else, I look for a different sound. I always experiment with sounds until I find something, and the names happen to come by themselves. I’m in a stage where I can have more control. I’m more in control of my life, which shows with the sound, music, and what I’m talking about.

His views on love and relationships today:

I think humans are like, we’re clearly… like evolving, whatever rules society set forth 20 years ago, 30 years ago, it can’t stand; I feel like everything is changing. So, my views are changing… I believe that the concept of marriage and how people believe it is the goal of life. That’s what it was many years ago, but I think it’s just something you could choose to do and not do. You don’t have to let it define your whole life.

On his growth and journey:

I’ve grown enough and seen and processed things differently. I don’t think I’ve always been able to express and share my things because the world wasn’t open to it. The journey teaches you perseverance, dedication, and consistency. You have to just keep going regardless of whatever, you know, keep going at it. And eventually, what you’re looking for will come to you.

On how his new album makes him feel:

The album says I’m enjoying my life. Making this album, I felt like someone who has been working at something, and he has gotten to a point where he mastered it, and this took me to a different level of my artistry.

Read the full feature here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deeds (@deedsmagazine)

Credits:

Creative Director and Photographer: @zek.snaps

Gaffer/Assistant Director: @becauseimgarry

Stylist: @quinicki_)

Styling Assistant: @layila.n

MUA: @carlycorrinemua

Assistant: @nadinescarlett_

BTS: @ikuollie

Video: @deebounknwn_

Photographer for Blaqbonez: @passthelens_

Writer: @seneomwamba

Publicist: @murraychalmerspr