Our Favourite Bars From The Chocolate City Cypher That’s Got Everyone Talking

In commemoration of Hip Hop’s 50th dominance anniversary and the record label’s 20th anniversary, Nigerian record label Chocolate City has released a cypher.

The cypher includes rap freestyles from the label’s finest rappers and hip-hop artists. Rappers like Blaqbonez, Loose Kaynon, A–Q, Ice Prince, Jesse Jagz, and MI Abaga took center stage and reminder everyone that hip hop is still alive and well in Nigeria and Africa.

The record label said, “In the heart of the urban music scene, Chocolate City Music, renowned for sculpting the nation’s rap royalty, unveils its grandest spectacle yet—”Chocolate City Cypher.”

As we celebrate 50 years of hip-hop dominance and 20 years of our existence as a record label, we are more than ever excited to present this immersive experience, transcending mere beats, rhymes, and even conventional boundaries.

From the blistering freestyles to the infectious energy, this cypher will etch its mark on the cultural landscape, solidifying Chocolate City’s commitment to shaping the future of rap music.”

The crew had some really noteworthy “bars” in their different freestyles and we have highlighted some of our favorites.

Here’s a list of our favourite bars from the cypher

Loose Kaynon – “Rare sightings like Big Foot, here’s another one.”

Jesse Jagz — “No need to introduce myself, first I choose myself, then I use myself

Two decades ago I re-produced myself, Choc City was the keys but I produced myself…”

MI — “Rest in Peace Mohbad, welcome back Oladips…”

MI — “I know I went GHOST but l’m into TEChnique CAMP there, I SHOW THEM I’m doing large things. Yea, things I can’t even post

you say seeing is believing

You, you dey see the Holy Ghost?”

A-Q — “Don’t let them gas you, I’m noble but I’m unstable, hard on my elements, still shaking period tables…”

A-Q — “Study my prophecies, my lyrics are now my doctrines,

Young Soldier of the Lord (YSL), the YSL is on my stock jeans,

Truly Humble Under God this YOUNG THUG

is going to judge him…”

Ice Prince — “When I first test the Mic, I was in JSS 1, miming records from Heavy-D and KRS-One.

Doctors called me a rapper from the day I was born, I came out of my mama womb talking like Jay Electron…”

Blaqbonez — “Riding for my dawgs from the start, the basic principle, rest of y’all pitiful. HUSH! PUPPY, I’m INTERPOL…”

Watch: