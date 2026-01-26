Yeloto African Children Foundation Presents Scholarships at Mayflower School’s 70th Founders’ Day

The Yeloto African Children Foundation has awarded scholarships to outstanding students in recognition of academic excellence at the 70th Anniversary Prize-Giving Day ceremony.

Beneficiaries include: Olusola Uthman Babafemi and Sowande Eniola Iyanu (JSS1–JSS2); Oyetola Emmanuel and Jaiyesimi Oluwadarasimi Wonderful (JSS2–JSS3); Ogunsola Emmanuel Ogooluwa and Okeowo Oluwadarasimi Hanah (JSS3–SS1); Aribilola Praise Abiodun and Oriowo Ireoluwa Laura (SS1–SS2); Olakokun Oluwadamilola Victor and Ogungbemi Favour Toluwani (SS2–SS3).

Senior awards went to Odini Daniel Diekololaoluwa (Senior Prefect Boy) and Ogungbemi Joy Ibidun (Senior Prefect, Girl).

Speaking on the occasion, the Yeloto African Children Foundation reiterated its belief that education remains the most powerful tool for societal transformation. The Foundation noted that these awards are not only a celebration of academic excellence but also an investment in future leaders who will contribute meaningfully to national and continental development.

The Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to supporting education and nurturing future leaders, congratulating the awardees and the school community on 70 years of educational excellence.

The executives of Mayflower Old students Association (MOSA) and the management of Mayflower School expressed their profound gratitude for the consistency of the Scholarship.

Yeloto has held the award ceremony for more than a decade.

