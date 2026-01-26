Àjose: The Stories That Bind Us Brings Film, Medicine And Culture Into Conversation On Women’s Health

On Monday 19th January, filmmakers, healthcare professionals, creatives and the public convened in Lagos for a day of film and dialogue aimed at fostering more informed, nuanced conversations around women’s health and bodily autonomy in Nigeria.

The event, ÀJOSE: The Stories That Bind Us, featured film screenings and moderated conversations examining the women reproductive health through cultural and lived experience.

Presented by Ajose Nigeria, the event used storytelling as its central framework, placing film, medical insight and cultural reflection side by side to explore how silence and stigma continue to influence women’s health outcomes in Nigeria.

The programme’s centrepiece was the screening of Silence Is Loud, a short film directed by Abba Makama. The film received strong audience engagement for it’s understated but emotionally resonant portrayal of unspoken realities surrounding the woman’s bodies, healthcare decisions and family dynamics.

The event also featured preview screenings of two other major works in the presence of the creative teams:

Chika Okoli‘s gripping documentary “Care or Control?” and the original animated series “Dr Majek and the Ghost“, produced by Magic Carpet.

The discussions that followed these screenings provided an opportunity to explore the themes of bodily autonomy and the tension between cultural norms and medical ethics, as seen through the unique vision of these creators.

Participants also engaged with the “Truths and Myths” installation, an immersive visual exhibition juxtaposing commonly held beliefs about women’s reproductive health with medically grounded facts. Many attendees described the experience as both confronting and familiar, reflecting narratives they had encountered throughout their lives.

Panel conversations, including the session titled Care or Control, brought together medical professionals, filmmakers and cultural voices to examine the fine line between care and coercion in women’s health experiences. Topics discussed included maternal mortality, medical ethics, safe and unsafe abortion, consent, and the social pressures that often limit women’s agency in healthcare settings.

Speaking after the event, Rumunse Obi, project manager for Pamoja emphasised that ÀJOSE was intentionally reflective in tone.

“The conversations confirmed a readiness to speak more openly,” the organising team said. “ÀJOSE demonstrated that film can hold space for difficult subjects without spectacle, allowing complexity, discomfort, and empathy to coexist.”

ÀJOSE: The Stories That Bind Us marks the beginning of a broader culture-led engagement initiative by Ajose Nigeria, using film and public dialogue to encourage more informed, nuanced conversations around women’s health and body autonomy in Nigeria.

The films will be released on Zikoko’s platforms in February of this year.

