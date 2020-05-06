YELOTO visits Lar Maria de Lourdes, an Orphanage for Special Needs Kids in Brazil

YELOTO, a charity organization with a presence both in Nigeria and in the U.S visited Las Maria de Lourdes, an orphanage for special needs children in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on February 24th, 2020. YELOTO was created in 2011 by Dr. Oluyemi Olawaiye, Pharm D. A clinical pharmacist based in the U.S.

YELOTO was created in 2011 by Dr. Oluyemi Olawaiye, Pharm. D., with the support of his wife Dr. Regine Bruny-Olawaiye, MD/MBA.

Yeloto Inc seeks to positively impact the lives of children anywhere in the world, through the provision of Healthcare needs, Education, and Nutrition.

For more information, visit the website, Email, Facebook or Instagram

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content