Connect with us

Events

YELOTO visits Lar Maria de Lourdes, an Orphanage for Special Needs Kids in Brazil

Events Music

And we have a Winner! Sho Madjozi is the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice 2020 Favourite African Star 👏🏽

Events Music

Sarkodie, Teni & KiDi are Winners at the Virtual Edition of Ghana's 3Music Awards | See the Full List

Events

COVID-19: Power Oil & Medicaid Cancer Foundation partner to Address Hunger & Malnutrition in Kebbi State

Events Promotions

Catch Mercy Eke, Ike Onyeama & All Your Faves on Showmax

Events

Join Our Special Edition of #AtHomeWithBN with Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji Today

Events Music

#AtHomeWithBN: Get Ready to Turn Up TONIGHT with DJ Nana 💃🏽

Events

It's Going to be a Fun 'Cook With Me' Session with Uzo Orimalade on #AtHomeWithBN Today

Events

#AMVCA7: It was All Fun at the Clorets Booth

Career Events

Let's Rethink Education in Nigeria on April 30th with BusinessDay Digital Dialogue

Events

YELOTO visits Lar Maria de Lourdes, an Orphanage for Special Needs Kids in Brazil

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

YELOTO, a charity organization with a presence both in Nigeria and in the U.S visited Las Maria de Lourdes, an orphanage for special needs children in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on February 24th, 2020. YELOTO was created in 2011 by Dr. Oluyemi Olawaiye, Pharm D. A clinical pharmacist based in the U.S.

L-R – Dr. Ubong Udoyen, is a psychiatrist, Dr. Oluyemi Olawaiye a clinical pharmacist, Dr. Evan’s Imafidon, a clinical pharmacist, Ike Ewuzie is into business and Segun Johnson, works in radiology in the United States.

Dr. Oluyemi Olawaiye, Executive director of Yeloto Inc with the 2 administrators of Las Maria de Lourdes orphanage.

YELOTO was created in 2011 by Dr. Oluyemi Olawaiye, Pharm. D., with the support of his wife Dr. Regine Bruny-Olawaiye, MD/MBA.

Yeloto Inc seeks to positively impact the lives of children anywhere in the world, through the provision of Healthcare needs, Education, and Nutrition.

For more information, visit the website, Email, Facebook or Instagram

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Owen Shedrack: You’re in Your 20s… Don’t Fall Into These Traps!

Sinmilolowa Omole: 12 Lessons From My Parents’ Marriage

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: Consent For Beginners

Yetunde Onafuye: 4 Basic Proofreading Tips For Your Written Content

Your Better Self with Akanna: Men Need Men Too

Advertisement
css.php