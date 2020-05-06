Connect with us

Events

Dettol is Actively Supporting the Fight against COVID-19 by donating Hygiene Products in Lagos

Events

YELOTO visits Lar Maria de Lourdes, an Orphanage for Special Needs Kids in Brazil

Events Music

And we have a Winner! Sho Madjozi is the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice 2020 Favourite African Star 👏🏽

Events Music

Sarkodie, Teni & KiDi are Winners at the Virtual Edition of Ghana's 3Music Awards | See the Full List

Events

COVID-19: Power Oil & Medicaid Cancer Foundation partner to Address Hunger & Malnutrition in Kebbi State

Events Promotions

Catch Mercy Eke, Ike Onyeama & All Your Faves on Showmax

Events

Join Our Special Edition of #AtHomeWithBN with Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji Today

Events Music

#AtHomeWithBN: Get Ready to Turn Up TONIGHT with DJ Nana 💃🏽

Events

It's Going to be a Fun 'Cook With Me' Session with Uzo Orimalade on #AtHomeWithBN Today

Events

#AMVCA7: It was All Fun at the Clorets Booth

Events

Dettol is Actively Supporting the Fight against COVID-19 by donating Hygiene Products in Lagos

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

To strengthen efforts against the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria, Hygiene brand, Dettol on Thursday, April 30, 2020, donated over 12,000 units of it’s Antiseptic liquid and Antibacterial soap to the Lagos State Safety Commission. This comes as part of concerted private and public sector efforts nationwide to ensure that citizens continue to adhere to safe health practices and in light of the global pandemic.

This donation forms part of Dettol’s contribution to the state government’s active measures of providing palliatives, which includes the distribution of its hygiene products such as Dettol Antiseptic Liquid and antiseptic soaps, to vulnerable residents across the state.

According to the Commission, the products were needed as “In the course of going around Lagos State to educate and enforce the compulsory lockdown, the major problem we faced in different communities was hunger and hygiene. We have been distributing food and hygiene products and we appreciate Dettol’s contribution to our cause. It will go a long way in helping a lot of vulnerable people.”

Speaking on the donations, the General Manager, RB Nigeria, Dayanand Sriram, says “RB is glad to extend its support in the fight against COVID-19 to the Lagos state government with the donation of our hygiene products. Dettol protects from up to 100 illness-causing germs, and we will not relent in our advocacy of good hygiene practices and support for the country during and after this pandemic,”

The hygiene products were received by Taiwo Fesomu, Director Admin & HR, on behalf of the Lagos State Safety Commission at Alausa Secretariat, Lagos.

Dettol has made other donations and contributions to the States and Federal governments/ organizations since Nigeria recorded cases of the virus. They have collaborated with the NCDC to educate the public on COVID-19 prevention, and also donated it’s hygiene products to the Ogun State government as part of its stimulus package to cater for vulnerable citizens impacted by the lockdown due to Covid-19 outbreak.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

#BellaNaijaWCW Kiki James of ACE Charity is Ensuring Underserved Kids Have Access to the Best Learning Resources

Owen Shedrack: You’re in Your 20s… Don’t Fall Into These Traps!

Sinmilolowa Omole: 12 Lessons From My Parents’ Marriage

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: Consent For Beginners

Yetunde Onafuye: 4 Basic Proofreading Tips For Your Written Content

Advertisement
css.php