Connect with us

Events

You can't Miss FirstBank's Virtual Business Clinic to support SMEs with Essential Skills & Information | Today, May 7th

Events

Dettol is Actively Supporting the Fight against COVID-19 by donating Hygiene Products in Lagos

Events

YELOTO visits Lar Maria de Lourdes, an Orphanage for Special Needs Kids in Brazil

Events Music

And we have a Winner! Sho Madjozi is the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice 2020 Favourite African Star 👏🏽

Events Music

Sarkodie, Teni & KiDi are Winners at the Virtual Edition of Ghana's 3Music Awards | See the Full List

Events

COVID-19: Power Oil & Medicaid Cancer Foundation partner to Address Hunger & Malnutrition in Kebbi State

Events Promotions

Catch Mercy Eke, Ike Onyeama & All Your Faves on Showmax

Events

Join Our Special Edition of #AtHomeWithBN with Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji Today

Events Music

#AtHomeWithBN: Get Ready to Turn Up TONIGHT with DJ Nana 💃🏽

Events

It's Going to be a Fun 'Cook With Me' Session with Uzo Orimalade on #AtHomeWithBN Today

Events

You can’t Miss FirstBank’s Virtual Business Clinic to support SMEs with Essential Skills & Information | Today, May 7th

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s premier and leading financial inclusion services provider, will host a virtual SME Business Clinic to provide insightful information on how SMEs can better manage the financial activities of their businesses.

The clinic which is scheduled to hold via Microsoft Teams

Date: Thursday, May 7th, 2020
Time: 11 am

The clinic is entitled: “Developing a budget to keep your business afloat” and will be discussed by leading SME experts in the country; Abayomi Adewumi, Founder/Director at Global Leadership Institute and Ojiugo Ajunwa, CoFounder at Ritetrac.

Speaking on the event, Gbenga Shobo, Deputy Managing Director, FirstBank said “the roles SMEs play in Nigeria are instrumental to the growth of our economy, especially in this very sensitive time, where many countries across the world are exploring alternative avenues to sustain the viability of their economy. The FirstBank SME clinic has been instrumental to having SMEs better informed on how to manage their businesses and we encourage SMEs to join us in the forthcoming clinic as it promises to be enriching and impactful to their business.

In line with its resolve to support SMEs with essential skills and information to stay ahead in managing their businesses, FirstBank has held three SME clinics in the course of the year. These clinics were held in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja and had over 150 SMEs in attendance.

To attend the event, follow the link to register.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Jeremiah Ajayi: Overcoming Envy and Learning to Stop Comparing Yourself to Others

There Was a Good Reason For Your Break Up, But You’re Going Back to Your Ex

#BellaNaijaWCW Kiki James of ACE Charity is Ensuring Underserved Kids Have Access to the Best Learning Resources

Owen Shedrack: You’re in Your 20s… Don’t Fall Into These Traps!

Sinmilolowa Omole: 12 Lessons From My Parents’ Marriage

Advertisement
css.php