To cushion the Effects of COVID-19, IDL contributes N40 million worth of Relief Materials to Lagos & Ogun state

You can't Miss FirstBank's Virtual Business Clinic to support SMEs with Essential Skills & Information | Today, May 7th

Dettol is Actively Supporting the Fight against COVID-19 by donating Hygiene Products in Lagos

YELOTO visits Lar Maria de Lourdes, an Orphanage for Special Needs Kids in Brazil

And we have a Winner! Sho Madjozi is the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice 2020 Favourite African Star 👏🏽

Sarkodie, Teni & KiDi are Winners at the Virtual Edition of Ghana's 3Music Awards | See the Full List

COVID-19: Power Oil & Medicaid Cancer Foundation partner to Address Hunger & Malnutrition in Kebbi State

Catch Mercy Eke, Ike Onyeama & All Your Faves on Showmax

Join Our Special Edition of #AtHomeWithBN with Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji Today

#AtHomeWithBN: Get Ready to Turn Up TONIGHT with DJ Nana 💃🏽

BellaNaija.com

Published

42 mins ago

 on

 

L-R: Deputy Governor Ogun State, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, and the Managing Director/CEO, Intercontinental Distillers Limited (IDL), Chief (Engr.) Patrick Anegbe during the donation of palliatives materials to Ogun State Government in support fight against the Covid-19, in Abeokuta.

Intercontinental Distillers Limited (IDL), a leading brand in the Wines and Spirit Industry has donated N40 million worth of relief materials to the Lagos and Ogun State Governments

The Managing Director/CEO of IDL, Chief (Engr.) Patrick Anegbe explained that the gesture was to alleviate the hardship which the Pandemic had caused especially with the vulnerable.” We believe we have a responsibility as a Company to offer our support and contributions in these very challenging times” he said.

While receiving the gifts on behalf of the Ogun State Government, the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Noimot Salako-Oyedele thanked the management of IDL saying the donations will help cushion effects of the Pandemic. She implored IDL to use her communication channels in educating her stakeholders on the use of masks, hand washing, etc to slow the spread of the Virus.

In Lagos, the Commissioner of Agriculture, Lagos State, Prince Gbolahan Lawal said that the government would put the donated items into judicious use. The relief materials dispatched to the Lagos and Ogun state governments included:

  • 50 kg Rice 900 bags
  • 25kg Rice 600bags
  • 10kg Rice 500bags
  • Noodles 2,000 cartons
  • Veleta 400 cartons

In a separate presentation, additional food contributions were made to Ota and Ilogbo Communities as well as the Ijamido Motherless Home, Ota.
Intercontinental Distillers Limited (IDL) are the makers of Chelsea London Dry Gin, Veleta Non-alcoholic Fruit Wine, Action Bitters amongst others.

BellaNaija.com

