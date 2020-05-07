To cushion the Effects of COVID-19, IDL contributes N40 million worth of Relief Materials to Lagos & Ogun state

Intercontinental Distillers Limited (IDL), a leading brand in the Wines and Spirit Industry has donated N40 million worth of relief materials to the Lagos and Ogun State Governments

The Managing Director/CEO of IDL, Chief (Engr.) Patrick Anegbe explained that the gesture was to alleviate the hardship which the Pandemic had caused especially with the vulnerable.” We believe we have a responsibility as a Company to offer our support and contributions in these very challenging times” he said.

While receiving the gifts on behalf of the Ogun State Government, the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Noimot Salako-Oyedele thanked the management of IDL saying the donations will help cushion effects of the Pandemic. She implored IDL to use her communication channels in educating her stakeholders on the use of masks, hand washing, etc to slow the spread of the Virus.

In Lagos, the Commissioner of Agriculture, Lagos State, Prince Gbolahan Lawal said that the government would put the donated items into judicious use. The relief materials dispatched to the Lagos and Ogun state governments included:

50 kg Rice 900 bags

25kg Rice 600bags

10kg Rice 500bags

Noodles 2,000 cartons

Veleta 400 cartons

In a separate presentation, additional food contributions were made to Ota and Ilogbo Communities as well as the Ijamido Motherless Home, Ota.

Intercontinental Distillers Limited (IDL) are the makers of Chelsea London Dry Gin, Veleta Non-alcoholic Fruit Wine, Action Bitters amongst others.

