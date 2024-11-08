Connect with us

Discover Veleta at Marriage Registries: Celebrating New Beginnings with Every Toast!

The Blueprint of How: Mfon Ekpo Addresses Economic Challenges in the 31st Edition of The Award-Winning Conference

KFC Introduces New Naija Flavours and Affordable Value Meal

Countdown to Entertainment Week Lagos 2024: Africa's Creative Hub Awaits

AFRIFF 2024 Opens with Red Carpet Glamour, Honours Herbert Wigwe as Headless Premieres on Opening Night

Celebrating Across Continents: How Baqers Helps Nigerians Abroad Send Sweet Surprises Back Home

Bisola Aiyeola joins Onga in rewarding their customers in the "Taste the Millions" Promo!

Cowbell Gives Back to Consumers with Exciting N150 Million "Sooo Creamy Sooo Gooood" Promo

Capture Your Own Story for #TFAA18: How Infinix ZERO Flip Takes #GRWM to the Next Level

Curating for Impact: Ben Kay's Perspective on Exhibitions and Artistic Development

3 hours ago

Every love story is unique, with its own special moments and milestones. Veleta believes in celebrating love in all forms, and what better way to honour new beginnings than to raise a glass to the couples starting their journey together?

With that, Veleta is thrilled to be a part of marriage registry celebrations, bringing a touch of elegance and joy to every ‘I do.’
Whether you’re surrounded by family or sharing an intimate moment as a couple, Veleta Wine adds that perfect sparkle of sophistication.

With its rich and fruity flavours, Veleta captures the excitement and warmth of a new chapter, making each sip a tribute to love and unity.

Why Choose Veleta for Your Special Day?
Veleta is more than just a wine; it is a companion for life’s most meaningful moments. The fruit wines are crafted to be as versatile as they are flavorful, pairing beautifully with everything from light appetizers to full wedding feasts. By choosing Veleta, couples can share a first toast that’s as memorable as the vows they’ve just taken.

Celebrate the Journey Ahead
Love is worth celebrating at every step. From the ceremony to the first anniversary, Veleta invites you to make each toast a reflection of joy, passion, and commitment. So, here’s to new beginnings, to shared dreams, and to the beauty of life’s most cherished moments.

