Countdown to Entertainment Week Lagos 2024: Africa’s Creative Hub Awaits

One of Africa’s premier entertainment events, Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL) 2024, is set to take place from December 10th to 15th, inviting the world to experience the energy and creativity of Africa’s thriving entertainment landscape.

With an expected attendance of over 5,000 creatives, innovators, and industry leaders, EWL 2024 will showcase the best of Africa’s talent in Music, Film, Art, Fashion, and Technology while focusing on building sustainable futures and empowering new voices.

This year’s theme, “Connecting Tides,” explores the dynamic intersection of AI, technology, and storytelling across creative expressions; exploring how African creatives can blend cutting-edge innovation with cultural authenticity to captivate and resonate with global audiences.

“The vision is to create real impact. EWL 2024 isn’t just about celebrating talent, it’s about equipping creatives with practical tools to succeed globally.” – Deola Art Alade, Founder, Entertainment Week Lagos and Group CEO of Livespot360.

Building on its previous success, EWL 2024 will shine the spotlight on LABSPOT Creative Skills and Enterprise Development (CSED) – an initiative dedicated to continuous training and enterprise development for youth and women in the creative sector.

Through LABSPOT CSED, this year’s extensive lineup of masterclasses and workshops will provide valuable insights and hands-on learning for participants looking to grow and excel in their creative careers.

In addition to its educational components, EWL 2024 also offers a strong entertainment lineup with Art Exhibitions, Music Performances, Film screenings and Fashion shows, which will transform Lagos into a vibrant playground of creativity.

The Marketplace will also provide a platform for small businesses, featuring pop-up shops, merchandise booths, and exhibition spaces where visitors can support local brands and discover new talent. EWL 2024 will also offer an unforgettable pop-up nightlife experience with Club X and Livespot X Concert.

Being a melting pot for creativity, EWL 2024 is opening its doors to creatives, storytellers, innovators, investors and fans of African entertainment. Tiwa Medubi, the Managing Director, Livespot360 expressed,

“EWL is about creating bridges—between local talent and global opportunities, between creatives and the tools they need to succeed. It’s a space for growth, collaboration, and impact, and we can’t wait to see the magic that unfolds this year”.

Registration for EWL 2024 is live on www.ewlagos.com. Entertainment Week Lagos is an initiative of Livespot Foundation.

