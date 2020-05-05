And we have a Winner! Sho Madjozi is the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice 2020 Favourite African Star 👏🏽

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Sho Madjozi and Prev Reddy‘s proud African attitude and colorful personality have won them the 2020 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards (KCA) for Favourite African Star and Favourite African Social Media Star respectively.

Sho Madjozi was nominated alongside Shekhinah, Teni, and Patricia Kihoro in the Favourite African Star category, while Prev Reddy was nominated in the Favourite African Social Media Star category with Anne Kansiime, DJ Cuppy and Chané Grobler.

This year’s award show will reveal the winners virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. Celebrities scheduled to appear on Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together includes Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Camila Cabello, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres, BTS, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X and more.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

